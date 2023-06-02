Rust June 2023 update: Official patch notes revealed

The much-anticipated June 2023 update for Rust is finally here, with eager players from around the world being able to dive into everything it has to offer. The updates' content was hinted at and showcased earlier last month by the developers at Facepunch Studios, including Shipping Container building cosmetics, Sleeping Bag tweaks, and plenty more.

The June 2023 content update has addressed several contentious issues regarding Sleeping Bags, with it now being limited to 15 per player. New animations associated with the build upgrade effect have been introduced with the latest update.

Interested readers can check out the June 2023 update content highlights in our coverage. Without further ado, read on to find out about the patch notes shared by the developers.

Rust official patch notes for June 2023 update

Rust @playrust



This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes.



rust.facepunch.com/news/bags-to-b… Rust's monthly map wipe and update are now live!This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes. Rust's monthly map wipe and update are now live!This month's update brings you respawn changes, the Shipping Container-building skin, creation-building effects & many improvements and fixes.rust.facepunch.com/news/bags-to-b… https://t.co/MSz2Re512f

The official patch notes for Rust June 2023 update are as follows:

Features

Can no longer have more than 15 respawn options

Can connect to servers via Steam query port as well as game port

Improvements

Respawn options are now visible on the map during gameplay

Can copy+paste filter configs on the conveyor screen by holding shift

Industrial tool now shows the name of the item attached to a storage adaptor when hovering over industrial connections

RF Transmitter can now change frequency via inventory (like pager)

RF Transmitter can now change frequency while in another player’s TC radius

Can now ping as soon as binoculars are equipped, no need to zoom

Pings now have unique sound effects

Pings placed outside of your field of view will now flash the compass

Added a crosshair to the binoculars

Pings now fade out when they time out

Pings can be deleted regardless of equipped item

Increased size of pings

Added a list of current local and team markers to the top left of the map

Markers will now show 4 characters from the label on the compass

Improved visibility of map markers on snowy areas

Raised attachment point of storage adaptor on vending machines for easier placement around windows

Horses now have several new idle animations in Rust

Building skins can now changed by pressing Q and E in the hammer radial menu

Internal memory pool improvements for better thread safety performance

Modders can now update CUI without destroying & recreating

'infiniteammo' convar

'repair_inventory' command in Rust

'skin_radius' and 'upgrade_radius' commands

Resolution of signs doubled

Debris added to shopfront & vending machine

Improved shader graphics of black telephone wires around the map

Fixed

Fixed tooltips briefly flickering out of position in some UI

Fixed missing cowbell 3rd person mallet in Rust

Fixed old map markers staying on the map after changing server

Fixed RF pager no longer able to be set to Silent

Fixed items with redirect skins sometimes not being counted by Industrial Conveyor filters

Fixed steam://connect links not working

Fixed floaty pylon placement edge cases in Rust

Fixed building blocks getting fully repaired when changing their skin

Fixed sunlight leaks inside the Nuclear Missile Silo on some map seeds

Fixed loot getting stuck under the big missile in the Nuclear Missile Silo

Vending machines no longer give out stacks greater than max stacksize after restart

Steam nicknames fixed

Removed

Disabled legacy server analytics in Rust

Poll : 0 votes