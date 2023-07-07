 Rust Abyss Pack: Release date, weapons, price, and more

Rust's July update and force wipe is here, bringing numerous positive additions to the game. It has introduced a variety of new monuments, new vehicles, brand-new textures, and so on. The visual aspects of the game have received a much-needed rebuff, modernizing the overall look.

Not only have the developers reworked the overall textures, the entirety of the deep sea and water have been revamped to include new animations, better graphics, and a better experience for players to enjoy when they traverse through the same.

How to get Abyss item pack in Rust?

Rust @playrust



Update includes:

New Water System

⛴️Tugboats

🤿Abyss Item Store DLC Pack

🧚‍♀️Ferry Terminal

Shader Improvements

Along with these changes and additions, Facepunch has introduced a brand-new skin-line in Rust. The Abyss item pack bundle, introduced with the Deep Sea update, contains a pack of five items, namely:

Abyss Divers Suit Abyss Assault Rifle Abyss Metal Pickaxe Abyss Metal Hatchet Abyss Torch

The items are all clubbed into an entire bundle and are available for sale as a whole. Unlike other store items that change every week, the Abyss pack, like the Adobe and Shipping Container DLCs, will be part of the permanent store of Rust. Enthusiasts can visit Rust's official Steam store page and purchase the bundle from there.

Alternatively, players can also acquire this item through the in-game store menu, which will redirect them to the Steam store for the purchase. The Abyss Pack is currently priced at USD 12.99 (INR 1030) for interested buyers.

For a more detailed look into the newly released skins, scroll below.

Abyss Diver Suit

Abyss Diver Suit (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The latest July update for Rust has introduced a brand new cosmetic for the Hazmat suit. The Abyss Diver Suit has a unique design featuring a forlorn and damaged deep-water suit. It also carries the unique feature of having three different variants, which are randomized when crafted.

Abyss Assault Rifle

Abyss Assault Rifle (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Abyss Assault rifle is a reskin for the original Assault Rifle weapon.

Abyss Metal Pickaxe

Abyss Metal Pickaxe (Image via Facepunch Studios)

This cosmetic is a reskin for the Pickaxe, featuring a beautiful and forlorn anchor acquired from the depths of the ocean.

Abyss Metal Hatchet

Abyss Metal Hatchet (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Much like the pickaxe, the Abyss Metal Hatchet is a reskin for the Metal Hatchet tool. It follows the same pattern of having a corroded and semi-ruined aspect to it.

Abyss Torch

Abyss Torch (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Abyss Torch is a reskin for the Torch. This skin is one-of-a-kind in the game. Unlike the original item, which cannot be illuminated underwater, the Abyss Torch has a unique feature that enables it to be used even underwater without affecting much of its durability.

Players will have a great time using this item to farm scrap and make the most of it for their Outpost transactions after farming components.

