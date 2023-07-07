Rust Deep Sea update (July 2023): Water refresh, drivable tugboats, ferry terminal monument, and more

With July finally moving in, Rust players are excited to finally get their hands on the new update. Facepunch has been working around the clock to ensure players get a deeper interest in the game, providing numerous balance changes and fresh content for the community to enjoy. This update has surfaced in a variety of changes that could possibly alter the very meta of how players usually play this survival game.

The July update features drivable tugboats and a new monument, the Ferry Terminal, which are the highlights of this force-wipe. Read through to get a better glimpse of what is being introduced into the game.

What does Rust's latest Deep Sea update bring to the game?

Update includes:

New Water System

⛴️Tugboats

🤿Abyss Item Store DLC Pack

🧚‍♀️Ferry Terminal

Shader Improvements

Rust's monthly map wipe & mandatory update will be released this Thursday at 19:00 BST / 14:00 ET

The previous month's update, Bags to Battles, received great feedback from the community, and Rust is definitely taking a great step with this new force-wipe content.

First and foremost, the Deep Sea update brings a whole new texture and water system to the game. The developers point out that this new water update has been in the works for the past two years, and they proudly have released it into the final build of the game after ensuring that it is in the perfect state.

Water Refresh (Image via Facepunch Studios)

According to Facepunch, the very interaction and feel for the water and the monuments built within and around it will be influenced by this update. The developers feel this would bring forth a fresh experience and feel for the game, which is almost turning a decade old.

What are the new Drivable Tugboats?

Drivable Tugboat (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The developers over at Facepunch have gone overboard in providing the game with a fresh new vehicle to operate through the deep sea. Resembling the RHIB in mobility and usage, the new Tugboats work beyond simply transporting players from point A to point B.

The greatest feature of the tugboats is that players can actually claim one by placing a Tool Cupboard and practically have a moving base. Upon putting up Tool Cupboard, players can seal up the boat with doors ranging from wood to armored.

But the best part isn't simply the security or the portability, but rather a combination of the two and the accessibility of installing any deployable ranging from a furnace to campfires to workbenches. With Rust's latest update, players will certainly have a smashing time sailing around a moving-grooving fortified base.

Is the Ferry Terminal a new monument in Rust?

Ferry Terminal Monument (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The new Ferry Terminal is a new monument that has been added to the game. The developers have commented that, currently, this monument only spawns regular loot but is a new addition to the overall map pool of monuments. They have further promised that in future updates, the Ferry Terminal will soon be updated to yield better resources and loot-spawns.

Other updates in Rust's July update

A series of improvements have been made to the shaders in the game to yield a better visual experience. The developers have commented that a shader update was pretty much to keep the game on track with modern times. The changes included in the patch notes are the following:

Reduction in Shader memory usage and loading times.

A new Decal Layer Masking feature to help artists get more out of decals, a quick and cheap way to add detail to our worlds.

Enhancement of Shading Quality through the implementation of new lighting functions and high-precision normals.

Addition of Anisotropic metal materials to simulate brushed metals, satin, and silk fabrics.

Inclusion of a Transmission option for all materials, not just limited to foliage, allowing for simple light transmission.

Integration of a Subsurface Scattering option for all materials, enabling the simulation of substances such as ice, silicone, marble, wax, and others that scatter light within their volumes.

Unified Metallic and Specular workflow, which could potentially lead to unlocking these features to skin creators.

