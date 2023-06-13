5 best monuments to build near in Rust

Finding the perfect build spot in Rust that satisfies all your needs is often very challenging. While the map generation greatly influences build locations with every force wipe, there are certain monuments in Rust you can build near to get a headstart with every upcoming wipe in the game. Players better get buckled up if they want to earn themselves a spot near these locations because these places will certainly be the hub for all action on a server.

Our guide will provide you with the five best spots near Monuments to build in Rust to ensure you have the quickest story of rags to riches in your wipe.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

High-tier monuments to build near in Rust: Launch Site, Water Treatment, Dome, and more

There are a multitude of ways to earn scrap and other materials in Rust. Ranging from fishing, farming the roads, breaking barrels in the sea, etc. However, the easiest way to progress is to establish a base near a top-tier monument and consistently farm it.

Here is our list of the five best monuments for players to grind for scrap and progress throughout their wipe:

1) Launch Site

Launch Site is undoubtedly the toughest and most contested monument in Rust. Guarded by Bradley, a tank in the game, this POI provides loot in excess for teams to rummage through. It is a massive monument that also spawns Militar Crates on the floor, often containing guns, and can provide you the headstart you need for your wipes.

Furthermore, Launch Site has a Red-Card puzzle with it. Completing the entire puzzle after clearing all the scientists in the POI yields many Elite Crates which guarantee players definite high-tier loot ranging from tools, electrical equipment, weapons, turrets, and much more.

2) Arctic Research Base

Located in the snow biome, the Arctic Research Base is a very competitive and contested monument in Rust. It is protected by several Scientists who need to be eliminated to gain access to the monument.

Loot is spread out throughout the monument. It is perfect to grind for scrap and other components in the game. Access to a recycler close by allows for safe recycling runs and a consistent flow of scrap throughout the wipe.

The Arctic Base has a Blue-Card puzzle which yields great loot and access to Red cards. Furthermore, it also allows players to access the snowmobile if they choose to do so.

3) Dome

A relatively safe monument to contest in fresh wipes, Dome is perfect for solo and duo players to build near. The monument provides a certified minimum of four military-grade crates, providing great scrap and other high-tier loot, such as weapons.

Dome is covered with a lot of radiation. A minimum of 12-15% protection is necessary to enter the monument and uncover its riches. One of the great benefits of building near this monument is the access to a Refinery and an unlimited supply of crude oil. Consistently farming the monument yields great scrap and a very high amount of low-grade fuel, which is intrinsic for crafting medical syringes.

4) Water Treatment Plant

Water Treatment Plant is a great monument for groups to contest. It is often a battlefield for some of the toughest crowds in the game and muddled with grubs trying to make plays.

However, the monument has the prospect of yielding great loot. Regularly clearing the area can get players rich in a matter of minutes in a wipe. The monument also has a recycler which further aids in progression.

Water Treatment has a blue-card puzzle. The blue-card room can possibly spawn over four military-grade crates. It also gives players access to the red card, which can later be used for other puzzles.

5) Junkyard

A relatively low-danger monument, Junkyard is perfect for solo players who want to progress relatively quickly and safely. While it doesn't spawn many loot boxes, frequenting the monument can be worth players' time.

Junkyard provides access to a unique feature to farm scrap. Players can use the shredder repeatedly to dismantle cars for scrap every run. It is the easiest way for scrap farming. The monument also provides access to a recycler, which definitely makes life easier for solos and duos.

For more information related to Rust and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

