Rust Warhammer 40k collaboration announced: Everything we know

A recent post by the official Facepunch account indicates that a Rust Warhammer 40k collaboration is right around the corner. This has led to massive excitement in the community, with fans commenting on what they're expecting from this major crossover. The grim darkness will meet the unforgiving wilderness to feature some great additions to the title.

This article will provide a detailed look into everything we know about the Rust Warhammer 40k collaboration. Read below to know more.

What can we expect from the Rust Warhammer 40k collaboration?

With the annual celebration of the Warhammer Video Games event, Skulls 2025, going live soon, the title's creators have decided to collaborate with different games. Luckily, Rust is one of them, and fans are having a hoot awaiting the exclusive content to be released.

Considering the fact that both these titles feature extremely different gameplay mechanics, and are set in different genres, we expect the upcoming Rust and Warhammer 40k collaboration to be a cosmetic event.

According to the official blog post on Warhammer's website, the developers have stated that Rust will receive an influx of some of the most iconic Warhammer 40,000 cosmetics. Players will be able to redesign their bases, weapons, and other in-game items in accordance with the theme set by the Space Marines.

Furthermore, we expect an exclusive DLC to also go live, and it has been briefly discussed in the official Warhammer 40k blog. Titled Death Korps of Krieg Pack, we speculate that Facepunch Studios will incorporate even more Warhammer 40,000 cosmetics and other exclusive collectibles in this exclusive purchasable DLC.

Rust has been slowly gaining popularity over the years, and the upcoming collaboration is no doubt going to push up the player count even further.

That's everything that we know about the Rust Warhammer 40k collaboration. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

