Boomerangs and Blow Pipes in Rust are a brand-new addition to the game. They have been introduced with the latest May force wipe for the title. The newly incorporated weaponry is going to dynamically change the early-game weapon meta in Rust, providing players with a unique opportunity to try out tools that allow them to dish out hazardous effects.

This article provides you with a detailed brief on Boomerangs and Blow Pipes in Rust and how you can get your hands on them.

How to unlock Boomerangs and Blow Pipes in Rust

The Boomerangs and Blow Pipes added to Rust are part of the primitive kit. As such, there is no requirement for players to actively unlock them. They will be available to you by default, and you can easily get your hands on them once you have the materials required to craft them in the game.

They are Tier 1 weaponry, and as such, you should know that they are not the best or the most powerful weapons in the game. The Boomerangs and Blow Pipes in Rust will serve you fine only for early game encounters.

Crafting guide

Boomerang

Boomerang in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Boomerang can be created directly via the Crafting menu in the game. You do not need access to any workbenches or any additional items other than the materials required to craft it.

Here's what you'll need to make this weapon:

300 Wood

As you can see, the minimal requirements make it the perfect early-game weapon that you can unlock immediately by chopping down a tree. It will come in handy to ward off ill-equipped players and unarmed players who are out to hinder your progress.

Blow Pipe

Blow Pipe in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Unlike the Boomerang, the Blow Pipe can only be directly crafted while in the crafting vicinity of a Workbench Level 1 (or higher). Now, to make this weapon, you will need the following items:

200 Wood

1 Metal Pipe

25 Cloth

This weapon allows you to only shoot one dart at a time, and you have to make the shot count. The Blow Pipe features four dart types to choose from:

Basic wood dart: Damages the enemy player

Damages the enemy player Incapacitation dart: Mixed with snake venom, this dart causes players to have blurry vision in the game.

Mixed with snake venom, this dart causes players to have blurry vision in the game. Radiation dart: Using this dart inflicts radiation poisoning on players.

Using this dart inflicts radiation poisoning on players. Scatter dart: This dart allows you to shoot a scatter-shot at the enemy. The dart explodes to distribute pellets, which deal a lot of damage in close-quarter combat.

That's everything that you need to know about Boomerangs and Blow Pipes in Rust. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

