Rust Jungle Biome: Release date and what to expect

The Rust Jungle Biome has been officially revealed by Facepunch Studios, and fans are undoubtedly excited to try it out. As per the developers, this new biome will be featured with the upcoming force wipe. Well, with the addition of a new biome, we do not get just a new environment to build our base around, we also get to explore the new flora and fauna additions that will make an impact on our Rust wipe.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the new Rust Jungle Biome and what you can expect from it. Read below to know more.

When does the Rust Jungle Biome release?

The Rust Jungle Biome will go live for all regions on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11 am PT/7 pm GMT/12:30 am IST (next day). It will be featured with the latest monthly force wipe update for the title.

Ad

Trending

Here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for the Jungle Biome update for Rust:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) May 1, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) May 1, 2025, at 12 pm Central Time (CT) May 1, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) May 1, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 1, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) May 1, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 1, 2025, at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 2, 2025, at 12:30 am China Standard Time (CST) May 2, 2025, at 3 am Japan Standard Time (JST) May 2, 2025, at 4 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) May 2, 2025, at 6 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) May 2, 2025, at 8 pm

Ad

Read more: 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2025)

What can be expected from the Rust Jungle Biome?

New environment

Featuring thick shrubbery, intense canopies, and swamps full of man-eaters, the Jungle Biome is everything that players hoped for. Perfect for solos and small groups, this intense green biome is going to serve as the perfect environment for guerilla warfare in Rust.

The Jungle biome in Rust will also feature a new set of scientists, merely a cosmetic update.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

New fauna

A brand-new set of animals will also be introduced with the May force wipe, and as showcased in the official staging branch for the game. You can expect Tigers, Panthers, Bears, and Alligators to go live with the Jungle Biome.

You are right to be scared because these man-eating animals will be out for blood, and if you want to live in the jungle, you will definitely have to find the means to live alongside them.

Ad

New weapons

A new set of primitive weapons will also be featured with the Rust Jungle Biome. As showcased by Facepunch Studios and SHADOWFRAX, a Rust content creator, fans can expect the introduction of Boomerangs and Blowpipes in the game.

Read more: Easter Event in Rust: Duration and what to expect

That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming additions with the new Jungle Biome in Rust. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More