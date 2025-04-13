The Easter Event in Rust is live, and the community is excited to experience all the new additions to the game with the latest update. Similar to previously launched Easter Events, there's quite a lot to explore throughout the entire sequence. In fact, Facepunch Studios has made quite a few interesting new additions to this update, and the fans are definitely going to love it.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Easter Event in Rust and what you can expect from it.

Duration of the Easter Event in Rust

The Easter Event in Rust went live on April 10, 2025, and will last until April 24, 2025. This is probably one of the longest durations, and fans will have a treat as the unique event mini-game can net them quite a lot of profit throughout the duration of their wipe.

Like before, the Easter Egg hunt is back once again, and the rewards featured this time around definitely put the stakes at an all-time high. Let's explore the new features in detail.

What to expect from the Easter Event in Rust

Mini-game

Egg hunt mini-game (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Of course, the Easter Event in Rust will start with the egg collection mini-game across all servers, be it official, community, or modded. This little mini-game will refresh every 24-38 hours (in-game time). With a three-minute timer when it starts, players have to try their best to collect as many Easter Eggs as possible during the above-mentioned time-frame.

The players who make it to the Top 3 leaderboard in the egg collection mini-game will receive a special reward. These special eggs can be cracked to unlock extremely premium loot, such as the elusive M249 LMG, or a ton of Scrap.

The regular Easter Eggs can also be upgraded to a higher variant. You can combine 10 regular eggs to make it a Bronze egg, 10 Bronze eggs to a Silver egg, and 10 Silver eggs to a Gold egg. The Gold egg naturally features the best rewards, whereas the normal eggs can be broken to unlock some basic blueprints and Tier 1 weaponry.

New cosmetics

Easter costumes in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Furthermore, the newest update also features a ton of collectible in-game costumes, all of which can be unlocked by purchasing them from the official Rust store. As per the dev blog, you can now get your hands on the following cosmetics from the in-game store:

Chicken costume

Egg costume

Horse costume

Bunny hat

Egg hat

Rustige Egg

That's everything that you need to know about the Easter Event in Rust. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

