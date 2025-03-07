Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and more

Beekeeping in Rust is a new feature introduced with the title's latest March update. Players are excited to try it out, as it provides them with unique opportunities. Bees in the game are useful in a number of ways. The creatures can be used in offenses, and their honey is great for consumption.

This article takes a look at everything players should know about beekeeping in Rust.

How to start beekeeping in Rust

To start your journey as a beekeeper in Rust, you must first harvest a component from wild beehives known as the beehive nucleus. This item helps grow beehives and increases honey production.

Beehives in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Bees guard their natural hives, and you must fend them off to harvest this component. Proceed with caution and use protective measures, such as a hazmat suit, or equip a flaming torch to fend off bees while harvesting the beehive nucleus.

Once you have the beehive nucleus, you can craft artificial beehives, place the component inside, and start your bee colony within your base. Following these steps allows you to begin beekeeping in Rust.

Crafting guide for beehive

To craft a beehive in Rust, you need access to a Workbench Level 1 and 200 units of wood. Once you have the wood, head to the crafting radius of a Workbench Level 1 to craft the item and place it where desired.

Collecting honey for successful beekeeping in Rust

Collecting honey (Image via Facepunch Studios)

One of the best aspects of beekeeping in Rust is harvesting honey and using it to cook food or consuming it raw in the game. Here's a detailed guide to farming honey:

Wild beehives

Wild beehives can be found on top of trees. Most of them will be accessible to you, as they'll be procedurally placed in low-hanging branches. Harvest honey from these hives by striking them with a melee tool. Ensure you're wearing a hazmat suit to protect yourself from stings.

Crafted beehives

As for the crafted beehives, you can interact with them directly to collect honey and store it in your inventory. The larger your beehive, the more honey you'll obtain.

What are bee grenades in Rust?

Bee grenades are another perk of beekeeping in Rust. These offensive tools, added to the game in the latest March 2025 force wipe, allow you to disrupt enemy players' gameplay, leaving them to suffer painful bee stings.

Bee grenade (Image via Facepunch Studios)

How to craft

Bee grenades provide you with the ability to create bee swarms on demand. You can craft these items using the following items:

1 Beehive Nucleus

30 Cloth

Stay within the crafting radius of a Workbench Level 1 and follow these steps to craft a bee grenade:

Open the crafting menu in-game using 'Q' (default bind).

Go to the weapons section.

Select the 'bee grenade' option and proceed to click on 'Craft'.

After 10 seconds, you will get your hands on a bee grenade.

Usage guide

The bee grenade is an offensive tool. Once thrown, it releases three aggressive bee swarms. These bees attack anyone in sight, dealing damage and causing negative status effects to their health.

You can also use bee grenades defensively to protect your base from enemy raids or door campers. Throw these items in the vicinity of your enemies, forcing them to retreat. Use the opportunity to eliminate them with your gun.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section for more Rust-related news and guides.

