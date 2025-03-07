  • home icon
  • Rust crafting update: Cooking workbench, farming overhaul, and more

Rust crafting update: Cooking workbench, farming overhaul, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Mar 07, 2025 09:17 IST
Rust crafting update
The cooking workbench in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust crafting update has been introduced with the March force wipe. It brings major changes to certain aspects of the game, including cooking, farming, and other quality-of-life features. These adjustments allow players to expand their horizons and try things beyond the general PvP in the game.

This article highlights all the major changes brought by the Rust crafting update.

Cooking workbench in Rust crafting update

The cooking workbench in Rust is a brand-new deployable. It allows players to craft new recipes in the game using food items introduced with the March force wipe.

Using the cooking workbench (Image via Facepunch Studios)
Using the cooking workbench (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Items crafted with the cooking workbench provide players with unique modifiers that help improve their general stats.

This deployable also allows players to craft recipes from the mixing table in the game. Players can now use it to craft explosives, ore teas, wood teas, and more.

Rust crafting update overhauls farming

The crafting update in Rust has overhauled farming, providing players with a range of new opportunities in the game.

Triangle planters

Rust now features triangle planters. Previously, with only square planters available, players had to dedicate separate floors and required bases with massive footprints to incorporate farming. Now, even solos and smaller groups can use these triangle planters to grow their own food.

Wheat and flowers

Wheat has been introduced as a new crop in Rust. Players can collect seeds and sow them in their planters to grow their wheat. Wheat can be harvested and used to cook bread in the game.

Wheat and flowers (Image via Facepunch Studios)
Wheat and flowers (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Flowers are a new cosmetic addition to Rust. Unlike other food crops, they cannot be used for any stat buffs. However, you can collect them from the wild and plant them in terracotta pots to decorate your base.

Check out: Premium servers in Rust: Release date and how to join

Temperature teas

The Rust crafting update has also introduced two new temperature teas that can be crafted using the mixing table or the cooking workbench.

Temperature teas (Image via Facepunch Studios)
Temperature teas (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Players can brew either a hot tea to cool themselves off or a cold tea to warm their bodies up to fight off the natural elements in the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section for more Rust-related news and guides.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
