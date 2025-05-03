Rust Jungle Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to get

The Rust Jungle Pack DLC is a brand-new addition made to the game alongside the release of the May 2025 force wipe. This DLC packs quite a bit of content, starting from new cosmetics, unique reskins, gestures, sprays, and much more. Facepunch Studios has gone above and beyond to create a fantastic collection based on the jungle-Aztec theme, and we believe it's quite a worthy investment if you're a fan of the title.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust Jungle Pack DLC. To know more, read below.
What's included in the Rust Jungle Pack DLC
The newly introduced DLC in Rust, the Jungle Pack, features the following collectible cosmetics and in-game items:
Cocoknight Armor Set: A collection of the wooden helmet, chest plate, leg armor, and gloves
- Bamboo Barrels: Barrel skin (vertical and horizontal)
- Jungle Relic AR: Assault Rifle skin
- Obsidian Knife: Bone knife skin
- Jungle Idol: Rock skin
- Beat Chest: Gesture
- Bamboo Shelving
- Jungle Wallpapers (3)
- Jungle Sprays (2)
- Jungle Emojis (2)
Price
The Jungle Pack DLC for Rust has been priced at $12.99, or the equivalent value in a player's local currency. Facepunch Studios runs a lot of offers on newly launched DLCs and older cosmetic bundles, and if you are lucky, you can possibly cop the entire cosmetic pack at a flat 50% off during major sales.
How to unlock
Being an officially released DLC pack, the new Jungle cosmetic bundle in Rust can be unlocked by directly purchasing it from Steam. You can do so by following these steps:
- Launch Steam and log in to your account using your credentials.
- Go to the 'Store' tab, and head to the search bar.
- Here, search for Rust, and open up the title's main store page.
- Scroll below, and you will find a section titled 'Items available for this game'.
- Here, you will find the Rust Jungle Pack DLC. Click on this item, and proceed to buy it.
For a seamless transaction experience, we urge you to top up your Steam wallet with the required amount.
That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Jungle Pack DLC. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.