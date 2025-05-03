A whole new range of Rust Twitch Drops has been released with the debut of the Jungle update in the game. Debuting with the theme 'Local Legends', the latest set of drops will provide players with a chance to get their hands on seven unique and limited edition items through the exclusive partnership between Facepunch Studios and Twitch.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything that you need to know about the Rust Twitch Drops for May 2025.

Duration for Rust Local Legends Twitch Drops

As per the official developer blog and the time frame stated on Twitch, the ongoing campaign for Rust Local Legends Twitch Drops will be available between Thursday, May 1, 2025, 11 pm IST and Thursday, May 29, 5:28 AM IST.

All seven drops that have been made available for this campaign will be available for collection only during the above-mentioned period. Beyond that, there will be no prospect of collecting the drops, let alone redeeming them in-game.

All rewards in the Rust Twitch Drops for May 2025

As stated earlier, the latest campaign features seven collectible in-game items and cosmetics. These include:

r/PlayRust Armored Door

Rustafied Large Box

Rusticated Garage Door

Rustopia Large Box

Rustoria Metal Door

RustSpain Sleeping Bag

Rusty Moose Garage Door

Every collectible reward in Rust Local Legends Twitch Drop (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Unlike previous events where a majority of these drops have been streamer-specific, the latest campaign has offered all the new in-game collectibles as generic drops.

How to unlock

Being generic drops, players have to spend a certain amount of watch time on dedicated 'drops-enabled' Rust Twitch streams. Each of these items has its own watch time requirements on the website, and once you fulfill the criteria, you will be eligible to redeem these items in Rust.

Here are the different watch time requirements for all the Rust Twitch Drops for May 2025:

r/PlayRust Armored Door: Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 2 hours.

Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 2 hours. Rustafied Large Box: Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 4 hours.

Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 4 hours. Rusticated Garage Door: Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 6 hours.

Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 6 hours. Rustopia Large Box: Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 8 hours.

Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 8 hours. Rustoria Metal Door: Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 10 hours.

Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 10 hours. RustSpain Sleeping Bag: Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 12 hours.

Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 12 hours. Rusty Moose Garage Door: Watch 'drops-enabled' stream for 14 hours.

Upon successfully watching the content for the prescribed watch time, you can easily redeem the cosmetics and in-game items from Twitch's 'Drops & Rewards' tab.

That's everything you need to know about the Rust Twitch Drops for May 2025. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

