Rust Jungle update: New biome, Monuments, and vine swinging

The Rust Jungle update has gone live for all regions on May 1, 2025. This new update brings forth the addition of a new biome, and alongside it, a plethora of interesting content. Starting from new weapons, new Monuments, and a unique way to traverse through the thick evergreen forests, Rust's latest update brings a lot to the table.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all the key additions made with the Rust Jungle update. Read below to know more.
Rust Jungle update introduces new biome
As evident from the title, the latest update has introduced the jungle biome in Rust. After being in development for more than a year, players have finally gotten their hands on this new explorable territory in the game. It's been years since the game saw the release of a new biome, and fans are definitely all for it.
The jungle brings forth a wave of excitement. Surrounded by tall evergreens and thick shrubbery, this place is going to be a haven for solo players, duos, and smaller groups.
This new biome will now encourage the growth of unique base designs. We can potentially see the development of unique tree-houses and other creative base constructions as the May force wipe progresses.
Read more: Rust patch notes (May 1, 2025): New jungle biome, fauna added, boomerangs, and more
Rust Jungle update features new Monuments
The jungle biome in Rust features new Monuments in the game. There are no major points of interest (POIs) that have been released with this update. However, players can explore the small jungle monuments scattered throughout the entire biome. These areas will be perfect for players to engage in PvP combat, and of course, collect Scrap and other components.
If you are lucky, you will stumble upon Military crates in these areas. If not, the common loot crates are more than enough to provide you with the components you will be looking for in the game.
Check out: Boomerangs and Blow Pipes in Rust: How to unlock, crafting guide, and more
What is vine swinging in Rust?
Similar to the ziplines that allow you to traverse the plains, the Rust Jungle update features long vines that you can swing in and out of. In Tarzan fashion, you will be able to climb trees, hang on vines, and swing around branch-to-branch. It's an easy and effective way to traverse through the thick canopy of the jungle.
Furthermore, once you swing from one branch to another, you can throw the vine back to the original branch. Now that comes in handy when you're playing with friends. They can then use this vine to swing where you are and follow you around.
Alternatively, it serves as a fantastic escape mechanism. If you're being chased around by enemy players, you can climb up a tree and quickly get out of dodge by swinging on these vines.
Last but not least, vines can also be used to quickly descend to the jungle floor. It's going to play a key part in all the sneaky ambushes that you're probably already planning in your head.
