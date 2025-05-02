Rust patch notes (May 1, 2025): New jungle biome, fauna added, boomerangs, and more

A brand-new set of Rust patch notes has gone live on May 1, 2025, with the latest force wipe. The latest patch brings forth a ton of new additions, starting from a fresh biome, a range of weapons, ammunition, and much more. Furthermore, a ton of improvements have been incorporated to improve the quality of life experience of playing the game.

This article will explore all the changes and additions made with the latest Rust patch notes. Read below to know more.

Every new addition with Rust patch notes for May 1, 2025

Added jungle biome

Rivers are now longer, wider and deeper and require swimming to cross them

New Ziggurat monument

New Jungle Remnants monuments

New Boomerang weapon

New Blow Pipe weapon (with 4 darts)

Snakes

Crocodiles

Tigers

Panthers

New Vine Swinging trees

Big cat pie

Hunter vision

Improvements with Rust patch notes

Sunlight stat on chickens now increases much faster

Chicken coop has been resized to more neatly fit on a single foundation (and has snapping)

Added a freezing icon when an item is being refrigerated

Vending Machine can now operate as a Fridge

Re-enabled network cache on many IO entities (improved server performance)

Improved rendering performance of powered Industrial Conveyors

Added Ambient Occlusion Map to the following assets: Baseball Cap, Beenie Hat, Bone Knife, Bolt Rifle, Hammer, Hatchet, Hide Pants, Hide Shoes, Hoodie, Long T-shirt, Longsword, LR300, M249, MP5, Pants, Pickaxe, Riot Helmet, Rug, Salvaged Hammer, Sandbag Barricade, Snow Jacket, Spinning Wheel, Sword, T-shirt, Thompson, Vagabond Jacket, Waterpipe Shotgun, Wood Storage Box

Added Specular Map to the following assets: Beenie Hat, Hide Pants, Hide Shoes, Hoodie, Leather Gloves, Sandbag Barricade

Improved interior UVs for Wood Storage Box, improving the look of transparent skins

Rustige Egg specular glare is now balanced across all variants

Increased Locker skinned texture resolution

Improved Hatchet Third-Person model and LODs

Poison vital UI now appears when you're poisoned

Added weapon sight present in First-Person to the Third-Person model on Double Barrel Shotgun. It is also now skinnable

Added interior geometry and UVs for Large Wood Box, allowing for better transparency usage with Rust patch notes

Item asset field on asset export in Workshop Scene will now automatically take the default asset name unless the user adds a custom name

Rivers and lakes now have underwater effects

Improved underwater visuals

Projectiles will no longer clip into the camera when throwing (grenades, etc.)

All bug fixes with Rust patch notes

Fixed horses not triggering laser detectors

Fixed being able to mute some game sounds when changing audio setting

Fixed not being able to clear authed players when the Tugboat/Turret was at maximum authed player count (softcore)

Fixed destroyed bags turning back into regular bags on server restart (softcore)

Fixed container not preserving the correct amount of loot when destroyed (softcore)

Fixed being able to lose items by reskinning high gates while dropped items are nearby

Fixed harsh LOD popping and reduced bloom effect on the new Rustige egg

Fixed TMP errors when using an IME while typing in chat (Chinese, Japanese)

Fixed computer station being used to clip through doors

Fixed an issue that allowed players to stop auto turrets from firing with the Rust patch notes

Fixed some formatting issues when displaying non-English characters in the chat

Can no longer put out satchels through walls with the water pistol

Fixed error when painting on spinning sign

Fixed ‘ent auth’ command not working on tugboats

Fixed dropping an item while dancing, resulting in an invisible local weapon

Fixed eggs that were hatching in a chicken coop getting stuck if the server restarts

Fixed flamethrowers marked as shield compatible in the UI

Can no longer cover ladder hatches with rugs

Fixed the interior boxes on the hackable crate that sometimes disappear

Fixed an issue locking your character in place when renaming sleeping bags (among other cases), if a controller was connected (set accessibility.senduinavigationevents to true if controller input is needed)

Event lootboxes can now fill the hotbar if the inventory is full

Fixed Miner Hat reverting to vanilla skin while on

Fixed a case where XOR switches incorrectly send power on server restart

Fixed door gibs not reflecting the door skin with Rust patch notes

Fixed UVs on destroyed gibs models for Double Wooden Door, Double Armored Door, Industrial Door

Fixed all downloadable Workshop meshes, resetting position, rotation, scale, and centered pivots. The transforms are now also now non-inverted

Fixed Crossbow's UVs in Third-Person; they now display skins correctly

Fixed Hatchet's UVs in Third-Person; they now display skins correctly

Fixed LR300's normals on the dust cover in First-Person

Fixed Custom SMG displaying incorrect material on the grip in First-Person

Fixed NRE with F1 Grenade in Workshop Scene

Fixed player hands appearing red in Workshop Scene

Fixed assets LODing out too quickly in Workshop Scene. They will now still be visible at distance

Miner's Hat now uses the correct Specular workflow

Miner's Hat now displays skins correctly when the light is turned on

Fixed Arrows not displaying correctly in Third-Person for the Hunting Bow, Compound Bow, and Crossbow

Fixed Custom SMG sights being different in the Third-Person model compared to the First-Person model

Fixed an exploit allowing heavy armor on horseback

That's everything you need to know about the Rust patch notes for May 1, 2025. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

