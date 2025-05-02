Rust patch notes (May 1, 2025): New jungle biome, fauna added, boomerangs, and more

A brand-new set of Rust patch notes has gone live on May 1, 2025, with the latest force wipe. The latest patch brings forth a ton of new additions, starting from a fresh biome, a range of weapons, ammunition, and much more. Furthermore, a ton of improvements have been incorporated to improve the quality of life experience of playing the game.
This article will explore all the changes and additions made with the latest Rust patch notes. Read below to know more.
Every new addition with Rust patch notes for May 1, 2025
- Added jungle biome
- Rivers are now longer, wider and deeper and require swimming to cross them
- New Ziggurat monument
- New Jungle Remnants monuments
- New Boomerang weapon
- New Blow Pipe weapon (with 4 darts)
- Snakes
- Crocodiles
- Tigers
- Panthers
- New Vine Swinging trees
- Big cat pie
- Hunter vision
Improvements with Rust patch notes
- Sunlight stat on chickens now increases much faster
- Chicken coop has been resized to more neatly fit on a single foundation (and has snapping)
- Added a freezing icon when an item is being refrigerated
- Vending Machine can now operate as a Fridge
- Re-enabled network cache on many IO entities (improved server performance)
- Improved rendering performance of powered Industrial Conveyors
- Added Ambient Occlusion Map to the following assets: Baseball Cap, Beenie Hat, Bone Knife, Bolt Rifle, Hammer, Hatchet, Hide Pants, Hide Shoes, Hoodie, Long T-shirt, Longsword, LR300, M249, MP5, Pants, Pickaxe, Riot Helmet, Rug, Salvaged Hammer, Sandbag Barricade, Snow Jacket, Spinning Wheel, Sword, T-shirt, Thompson, Vagabond Jacket, Waterpipe Shotgun, Wood Storage Box
Check out — Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and more
- Added Specular Map to the following assets: Beenie Hat, Hide Pants, Hide Shoes, Hoodie, Leather Gloves, Sandbag Barricade
- Improved interior UVs for Wood Storage Box, improving the look of transparent skins
- Rustige Egg specular glare is now balanced across all variants
- Increased Locker skinned texture resolution
- Improved Hatchet Third-Person model and LODs
- Poison vital UI now appears when you're poisoned
- Added weapon sight present in First-Person to the Third-Person model on Double Barrel Shotgun. It is also now skinnable
- Added interior geometry and UVs for Large Wood Box, allowing for better transparency usage with Rust patch notes
- Item asset field on asset export in Workshop Scene will now automatically take the default asset name unless the user adds a custom name
- Rivers and lakes now have underwater effects
- Improved underwater visuals
- Projectiles will no longer clip into the camera when throwing (grenades, etc.)
All bug fixes with Rust patch notes
- Fixed horses not triggering laser detectors
- Fixed being able to mute some game sounds when changing audio setting
- Fixed not being able to clear authed players when the Tugboat/Turret was at maximum authed player count (softcore)
- Fixed destroyed bags turning back into regular bags on server restart (softcore)
- Fixed container not preserving the correct amount of loot when destroyed (softcore)
- Fixed being able to lose items by reskinning high gates while dropped items are nearby
- Fixed harsh LOD popping and reduced bloom effect on the new Rustige egg
- Fixed TMP errors when using an IME while typing in chat (Chinese, Japanese)
- Fixed computer station being used to clip through doors
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to stop auto turrets from firing with the Rust patch notes
- Fixed some formatting issues when displaying non-English characters in the chat
- Can no longer put out satchels through walls with the water pistol
- Fixed error when painting on spinning sign
- Fixed ‘ent auth’ command not working on tugboats
- Fixed dropping an item while dancing, resulting in an invisible local weapon
- Fixed eggs that were hatching in a chicken coop getting stuck if the server restarts
- Fixed flamethrowers marked as shield compatible in the UI
- Can no longer cover ladder hatches with rugs
- Fixed the interior boxes on the hackable crate that sometimes disappear
- Fixed an issue locking your character in place when renaming sleeping bags (among other cases), if a controller was connected (set accessibility.senduinavigationevents to true if controller input is needed)
- Event lootboxes can now fill the hotbar if the inventory is full
- Fixed Miner Hat reverting to vanilla skin while on
- Fixed a case where XOR switches incorrectly send power on server restart
- Fixed door gibs not reflecting the door skin with Rust patch notes
- Fixed UVs on destroyed gibs models for Double Wooden Door, Double Armored Door, Industrial Door
- Fixed all downloadable Workshop meshes, resetting position, rotation, scale, and centered pivots. The transforms are now also now non-inverted
- Fixed Crossbow's UVs in Third-Person; they now display skins correctly
- Fixed Hatchet's UVs in Third-Person; they now display skins correctly
- Fixed LR300's normals on the dust cover in First-Person
- Fixed Custom SMG displaying incorrect material on the grip in First-Person
- Fixed NRE with F1 Grenade in Workshop Scene
- Fixed player hands appearing red in Workshop Scene
- Fixed assets LODing out too quickly in Workshop Scene. They will now still be visible at distance
- Miner's Hat now uses the correct Specular workflow
- Miner's Hat now displays skins correctly when the light is turned on
- Fixed Arrows not displaying correctly in Third-Person for the Hunting Bow, Compound Bow, and Crossbow
- Fixed Custom SMG sights being different in the Third-Person model compared to the First-Person model
- Fixed an exploit allowing heavy armor on horseback
Also read — Rust Jungle Biome: Release date and what to expect
That's everything you need to know about the Rust patch notes for May 1, 2025. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.