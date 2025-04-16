How to get Cloth in Rust

Cloth in Rust is a valuable resource that you need to accumulate a lot of, regardless of the kind of player you are. Most healing and sustainability items in the game require Cloth, and without an effective means to collect it, your progress in the game will be severely hindered.

This article offers a guide to help you collect and farm a lot of Cloth in Rust.

Best ways to get Cloth in Rust

You can get your hands on Cloth in Rust through various means. You can start your very own Hemp farm or collect items while hunting for Scrap and recycle them to get Cloth.

Listed below are some effective ways to collect this resource in the game.

1) Collecting Hemp in the wild

Hemp grows across most of the biomes in Rust. You can directly collect it from the ground to get 10 units of Cloth.

While hemp might be available across almost all biomes in the game, it's more plentiful in the forest biome. You'll have a much higher chance of finding this item in bunches near rivers and deep within the evergreen forests in-game.

2) Recycling items

Recycling in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Certain items in Rust can be recycled for Cloth. If you go on a Scrap hunt in your nearby vicinity, we are pretty sure you will stumble upon these items without breaking a sweat.

Here are some of the items you need to look out for:

Sewing Kits

Rope

Tarp

Once you get your hands on these items, head to a recycler to process them into Cloth in Rust.

3) Hunting animals

Hunting Bears for Cloth in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Animals are a great source of Cloth. If you're in dire need of the resource, feel free to hunt anything that comes your way. However, if you want maximum profits, finding and hunting down grizzly bears and polar bears will net you the most Cloth.

It must be noted that the amount of Cloth that you harvest from an animal also depends on the tool you are using. To get the highest yield, you should use a Bone Knife or a Metal Hatchet. If you're still stuck using stone tools, the Stone Pickaxe would be better than the Stone Hatchet.

4) Building your Cloth Farm

Cloth farm in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

If you've collected Hemp in the wild, you would have also collected a ton of Hemp seeds. With these seeds, you can start your very own Cloth Farm in the game.

Simply get a planter, put a light on top, and ensure you keep the planter boxes watered. Now, plant the seeds and wait for them to bear fruit. You'll have a reliable source of Cloth for the entire duration of the wipe.

That's everything that you need to know about getting Cloth in Rust. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

