How to join the Rust Staging Branch?

The Rust Staging Branch, also known as the Public Test Server, is essentially where you get access to the early builds for anything and everything that is coming to the game. It is an integral part of the game's development, providing players access to items and deployables before they are officially released into the game.

This article will provide you with a detailed guide to help you join the Rust Staging Branch. To know more, read below.

A guide to join the Rust Staging Branch

It is quite simple and easy to join the Rust Staging Branch. It is free for all, and if you want to participate and explore the early builds for items and any other developments coming to the game, you can easily do so by following these steps:

Open Steam and proceed to log in to your account. Now, go to the game library. If you do not have Rust, ensure that you first install the game. If you already have the game installed, proceed with the next step. Right-click on the Rust Staging Branch from the game library, and click on the 'Properties' tab. Please note that this application gets downloaded when you have Rust installed on your PC. Proceed to go to the 'Betas' tab. Here, you will find an option to choose which beta model you want to opt into, be it the 'aux' builds or the 'staging' section.

As of writing this article, the 'aux-03' development branch is currently live, and it features the upcoming jungle biome and other accessory additions coming with the latest update.

Upon following the above-mentioned steps, you will be able to participate and explore the showcased development in the Rust test server.

Joining Rust test server (Image via Valve)

Why should you join the Rust Staging Branch?

While there is absolutely no compulsion to join the game's test server, it however is quite a good practice to do so. There are quite a few upsides to doing this. As a player, you get access to all potential developments coming to the game earlier than others. This gives you much more insight into how the items, when released, will function in the game, and naturally, you can plan out a more structured wipe day with the latest Rust force wipe.

Furthermore, early access gameplay for upcoming items will allow you to provide your feedback to developers. This is crucial to improve item-balancing in Rust and ensure that nothing in the game gets overtuned or overpowered.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust test servers and how you can join them. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

