What can we expect from the Rust May update?

The Rust May update is right around the corner, and if you've kept up with the latest news, we are sure that you are excited for what's coming. In case you aren't up-to-date with the latest content reveal, we're here to tell you that the upcoming Rust force wipe will feature some amazing additions.

This article will share details on the Rust May update and what players can expect from it. To know more, read below.

All expected changes coming in the Rust May update

General changes

Like with any force wipe, the Rust May update will start off by removing every blueprint you have learned throughout the course of the April wipe. You will once again have to restart your grind, learning blueprints across different servers and setting up your fortresses on different maps.

Jungle Biome release

The biggest addition in the upcoming force wipe is the Jungle biome. Rust has not seen the release of a new biome in quite a while, But with the May update, players will be able to explore a brand-new territory within the official maps, the Jungle.

This swampy evergreen serves as the home for a plethora of terrestrial and semi-aquatic animals, such as tigers, alligators, bears, boars, and even different kinds of snakes.

You'll get access to a unique domain, and with the creative freedom you get in a title such as Rust, the sky is the limit when it comes to making unique bases in such areas. For starters, players could potentially start building strong treehouse bases and other unique designs in this biome.

Furthermore, the Rust May update will also introduce a brand-new class of AI scientists to the game. They will behave the same as other AI scientists, but they will wear a new orange outfit.

New weapons - blowpipes and boomerangs

Last but not least, players can expect Facepunch Studios to also release two brand-new weapons in the game — the blowpipe and the boomerang. These are believed to be craftable entities accessible via the Level 1 Workbench in the game.

As of writing this article, the information discussed in this article is currently live and accessible via Rust's Staging Branch (test servers). These items and the brand-new biome will go live on May 1, 2025, as the latest force wipe rolls out for different regions across the globe.

