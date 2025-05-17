Attack Helicopter in Rust might get a major buff in future update

The latest post from @Protox0, a popular content creator, indicates that the Attack Helicopter in Rust will be the candidate for some major buffs very soon. The creator has sourced this information from the developer update panel, which can be accessed through the game's official Discord channel and the testing server console.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the changes you can potentially expect to be implemented in order to improve the Attack Helicopter in Rust. Read below to know more.

Is the Attack Helicopter in Rust getting buffed?

From the looks of it, Facepunch Studios might potentially buff the Attack Helicopter in the game. This player-controlled helicopter can be purchased from the Air Wolf vendor in Bandit Camp for 2250 Scrap, and it is arguably one of the strongest aerial vehicles in the game.

Featuring the ability to target rockets and fire a machine gun, this helicopter can be used to absolutely wreak havoc against enemy players' base defenses and take out players while they are out roaming.

That said, players could only load either Incendiary or HV rockets into the helicopter at a time. Moving forward, the latest reports indicate that players will not only be able to load both kinds of rockets, but furthermore, the pilot will be able to access them on their own accord, without requiring a second person on the targeting computer.

What is believed to be a little quality-of-life update can actually be considered a major buff for the vehicle. This opens up numerous opportunities for players, as they no longer need a second player to operate the offensive tools available on the helicopter.

That said, it must be noted that these changes are currently being tested in the Rust Staging branch, and until officially released, they are subject to change. While this quality-of-life update, in our opinion, will definitely switch up the meta in the game, we do believe some form of balancing must be implemented to prevent the Attack Helicopters from being overpowered after upcoming force wipes.

That's everything that you need to know about the potential buffs coming to the Attack Helicopter in Rust. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

