5 tips to survive in Rust jungle biome (2025)

The Rust jungle biome has recently been released in the game with the debut of the Jungle update for the title. It has gone live on May 1, 2025, and as evident from players' feedback, this biome is arguably one of the toughest to survive in, let alone thrive. Now, being a new area, players are rushing to get their bases built in the region. However, without proper guidance, the jungle will simply tear you apart.

This article will provide you with 5 tips to help survive the harsh Rust jungle biome. Read below to know more.

How to survive in the Rust jungle biome

Here's a look at the mechanics you can use to survive in the unforgiving jungle biome in Rust:

1) Gather supplies before entering the biome

Arming yourself with a bow (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Do not start your journey deep in the jungle. It is never a good idea to head into the jungle naked, without any tools, or the means to defend yourself. There's a major lack of resources in the jungle, especially cloth, and you are better off farming resources outside this biome than within it.

Collect wood, stone, metal, and cloth, and ensure you have at least a weapon to protect yourself before you head into the jungle. Once you've gathered the basic supplies, you're ready to set up camp in this biome.

2) Farm roads

Rust jungle biome preview (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The jungle biome currently only features one monument, the Ziggurat. Naturally, it is highly contested, and you can never have a moment's peace in the area. Now, luckily, the biome also features a plethora of roads and trash piles. If you want to get your hands on Scrap and components, farming the road will be your best bet.

The roads are also flooded with AI Scientists. You can kill them, and if you're lucky, you might get your hands on unique collectibles, like the Green Card, Med Syringe, MP5, Metal Pickaxe, and more.

3) Start a farm

Cloth farm in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Starting a farm within your base is a fantastic idea, especially in the Rust jungle biome. Cloth is extremely hard to find, and recyclers are always going to be crowded. One of the best ways to secure a consistent supply of cloth is to start a farm in your base.

Simply retain all the hemp seeds you collect during fresh spawn and store them in your base. Once you have a farm setup, sow them and ensure that you feed them with light, heat, and water. If done right, you will have a great harvest of cloth.

4) Find the blowdart

Blow Pipe in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The blowdart can only be found in the Ziggurat within the Rust jungle biome. It is currently a meta-tier weapon within the biome, solely because of how powerful one of its darts is. Once you get your hands on the blowdart, either via crates in the Ziggurat or by killing other players, ensure that you research it and craft it for your kit.

The incapacitating dart that you can use with your blow dart makes it extremely strong. Anyone affected by this dart gets slowed temporarily and blinded. Killing them becomes so much easier when you can pair this weapon with a gun.

5) Hunt animals

Panther in Rust jungle biome (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Another major challenge within the jungle is the lack of crude oil and low-grade fuel barrels. Now being one of the most important resources when it comes to crafting furnaces, refineries, and med syringes, having a stock of low-grade fuel is extremely important.

Your primary source of fuel in this biome will be secured from animal fat. You have to hunt panthers, crocodiles, pythons, and other animals, and then farm them to get your hands on animal fat and cloth. Combine these items to get a healthy supply of low-grade fuel in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the tips to survive in the Rust jungle biome. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

