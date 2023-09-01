Rust Twitch Drops Round 23: All rewards, how to earn, and more

A new series of Rust Twitch Drops has been released to commemorate September's arrival. This month's iteration of the event is the 23rd one in the last two years. Twitch Drops essentially allow you to earn a few cosmetic items in-game by watching your favorite streamer live. This time around, a host of streaming personalities are set to receive their very first Twitch drops.

This article explores all the drops offered in September's event and explains how you can easily earn them for free.

How to earn SebbyK Garage Door, Krolay Double Barrel Shotgun, g0bbba Assault Rifle, and other Rust Twitch Drops

To earn the latest Rust Twitch Drops, you must fulfill a few requisites before tuning in to a Twitch stream. Firstly, you must have your Steam account and your Twitch account linked via Facepunch's official Twitch Drops website with the game in your Steam library.

After connecting the accounts, you can tune in to any Rust stream with the "drops enabled" tag to begin the process of collecting the in-game cosmetics. Each item will have a two-hour viewing period, which, upon fulfillment, will allow you to claim the drop.

However, it must be noted that progress for only one drop can be tracked at a time. Having multiple tabs open will not boost progress for other drops.

The 23rd round of Rust Twitch Drops will go live on September 8, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. (GMT +5:30) till September 15, 2023, at 4: 30 a.m.(GMT +5:30)

Generic drops

Generic Drops in the 23rd Round of Twitch Drops (Image via Facepunch Studios)

This round will feature only three generic drops, which can be earned by watching any Rust stream with the 'drops-enabled' tag. The generic drops, however, have a different time cap for their redemption.

These drops include:

Furnace skin (3-hour watch time) Semi - Automatic Rifle (S.A.R.) skin(6-hour watch time) Garage Door skin(9-hour watch time)

Streamer-specific drops

Streamer-specific Drops in the 23rd Round of Twitch Drops (Image via Facepunch Studios)

If you want these rewards, you have to tune in to the respective streamer's Twitch channel to whom the drop is attached. Round 23 of Twitch drops features the following streamer drops:

blizzardid Sheet Metal Double Door skin g0bbba Assault Rifle skin Jennifer Rug skin SebbyK Garage Door skin Krolay Double Barrel Shotgun skin

You can earn these rewards by simply tuning in to the specified streams and keeping them open for two hours.

For more guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.