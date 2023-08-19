Rust September update: Global Networked Bases, Heli changes, and more

Rust's upcoming force-wipe will feature numerous changes, including a whole array of heli changes, the introduction of new vehicles, and many more. The game’s experimental build is testing major additions that the community will soon witness in Rust's live build.

It should be noted that these changes are subject to change until they are officially added to the final build of the game. To get a more detailed brief regarding all these changes, read the article below.

Exploring what Rust players can expect with September 2023 update

Global Networked Bases

A major forecasted change for September's force wipe update features Global Networked Bases, a feature that has been in demand for some time now.

With increasing zergs and teams of uncountable players, bases across maps have grown to be ginormous. These feature complex SAM Sites, which often remain unrendered until a player passes by with their Minicopter or Scrap Helicopter, ending up in an unfortunate death.

With this update, you will have global access to all bases on the map, and can be scouted from any corner of the map, provided you have the means to do so.

A major QoL change, players will now be wary of targets to avoid as they zoom over the terrain on their helicopters. This change is generally targeted towards the population who work hard to earn their mini copters and prefer flying rather than using land or water transportation.

Attack Chopper and other heli changes

The attack chopper, Rust's newest aerial transportation, is set to receive some balance changes. Previously sourced information describes the chopper being able to carry over 1000 units of Low-Grade Fuel, which has been nerfed to 500 in the test server.

As of now, the attack chopper is capable of using all kinds of rockets - incendiary, high-velocity, and the traditional ones as its primary ammunition. Its visual HUD has been decluttered, and the targeting monitor has been improved for more clarity.

These little changes add up to make the attack chopper a great and accessible mode of transportation for the upcoming update.

Weapon racks

The popular weapon rack modules are being added to the game with the September 2023 update, most definitely bringing forth a brand new kitting meta. It is unclear whether this addition will be part of a DLC or would be a standalone blueprint.

The community speculates weapon racks would soon outshine lockers, provided they end up being introduced as blueprints in the loot pool of Rust.

Two new building skins, Brutalist and Frontier have been confirmed to be the new cosmetics for building materials. However, no official sources suggest their addition in the upcoming September update. Much like the Adobe and Shipping Container skins, these will also be part of a DLC pack in the game.

For more Rust news and beginner-friendly guides,