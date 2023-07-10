How to obtain 'Blue Card' from Harbor in Rust

Progression in Rust is often synonymous with grinding scrap. Scrap is the universal currency in Rust, used to not only progress through the tech tree but also research, purchase, and often trade with players. Hence, scrap forms quite an essential for players to farm for. To make life easier, the developers have introduced the concept of Monuments in Rust, which helps obtain high-tier loot and scrap quite easily.

Monuments are of four tiers: basic tier monuments which require no cards to run, Green card monuments, Blue card monuments, and Red card monuments. You have to progress through these sequentially in order to obtain the cards and complete the associated puzzle to yield the maximum reward.

Where to find the Blue card in Harbor in Rust?

Harbor is amongst the few Green card monuments which house the Blue card within it. It is a fairly simple puzzle for players to figure out and complete in order to get the Blue card.

There are two procedural generations for Harbor, meaning, there are usually two kinds of Harbor. Some maps might have both monuments in them, while some might generate only a single version of the monument.

A prerequisite when attempting this Green card puzzle is that you must have obtained a Green card and a fuse for the same. These two components are essential for the entire process. This article will guide you through the entire process of getting the Blue card from either of these monuments.

Note: For ease of clarity, the Harbors will be denoted as Harbor 1 and Harbor 2.

Puzzle for Harbor 1

Upon activating the switch, you can move to the next floor using the staircase outside and swipe your Green card across the swipe machine beside the door. The machine will be illuminating a green light confirming that it is ready to be accessed. Upon swiping the card, you will gain entry into the room and find the Blue card on the table inside with some loot.

Puzzle for Harbor 2

Harbor 2 (Image via Rustafied and Facepunch Studios)

Directly opposite the access box will be a hangar, through which the Green card room will be highlighted to their right. Swiping the card across the machine will give you access to the room, where you will find the Blue card and two additional boxes of loot.

Following these steps will ensure that you will easily have access to the Blue card for more complex puzzles.

