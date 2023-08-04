Rust new Brick building skin: how to buy, price, and more

August's force wipe has come around, and with it, Rust players are in for a treat with the latest 'Wounded' update, which introduces brand new Brick building skin and exciting new features. In addition to the new UI, it also brings quality-of-life changes associated with being wounded in the game, animated emojis in the chat, and many other additions.

The developer has informed that the 'Clan Table,' which was also supposed to come with August's force wipe, has been delayed for some issues. However, fans are thrilled about the addition of the Brick building skin. Read on below to know more about it.

How to unlock the Brick building skin in Rust?

The newly introduced Brick building skin is available exclusively for purchase within the Rust in-game store and the game store page on Steam at $12.99 or equivalent local currency. It is a cosmetic for the 'Stone' building material, which players can re-skin when they build in the game.

To equip and build with the Brick cosmetic, players have to equip the hammer tool and display the wheel, enabling building skins. This will reveal the available building skins in a player's inventory and allow them to choose between the options.

With the previously launched Adobe Skin and the Shipping container cosmetic garnering so many positive responses, Brick Skin will surely enjoy the same treatment. Carrying an aesthetic of the middle-ages, players can use this to customize their bases and give them a fresh look from the outside and inside.

Furthermore, players can also use a number of deployable, such as the stone fireplace, hanging banner frames, picture frames, and so on, to make their bases feel more like home. The role-playing community of Rust is delighted with this update, as this opens up numerous opportunities for them to experiment in the game.

Other improvements with Rust August 2023 update

As per the patch notes, the following improvements have been implemented within the game to improve the general quality-of-life experience for players:

Buffed the burst module weapon attachment

C4 and satchel charges can now be placed on all vehicles again

Less network data required for objects sitting on other moving objects

Scaling free CUI layer now scales by resolution but still ignores the user’s UI scale setting

Ping sfx are now affected by the Game Sounds UI slider

Added a new model for the Laser Detector

Added ammo world model variations to correlate with stack size

