Rust “Brick” building skin introduced in test servers

New developments have to come to light regarding Rust and their new iterations of building skins. The developers at Facepunch have recently been testing out the whole concept of building skins, introducing the Adobe and the Shipping Container skins to the community. Both have received optimistic responses and they are definitely elevating their game with the newest skin line.

Facepunch developer Alistair McFarlane, in his recent Twitter post, has displayed the brand new building skin for stone material, known as the Brick building skin. Read on through the article to get more insightful information regarding the new skin and its properties.

What is the new Brick building skin in Rust?

Everything is subject to change before release. The @playrust brick building skin and chat emojis are now playable on the Staging for feedback and testing!

Much like the Adobe skin, the Brick building skin is speculated to be suited for stone building material. It is, as the name describes, an iteration of bricks as the cosmetic placeholder for the typical grayed-out stone.

Adobe material is mostly associated historically with construction done by the indigenous people of America, providing a beautiful, ancient, and sandy look to bases. However, the Brick building skin adds quite a beautiful medieval touch to the bases and elevates the look.

This design is merely the preview of the building skin from the Staging and Testing branch of Rust. The final build might very well differ from the one on display. While such drastic changes rarely take place, enthusiasts should definitely keep in mind that test materials are subject to alteration and changes.

How to get the new Brick building skin in Rust?

The Brick building skin in Rust is solely available in the Staging branch of the game. It is yet to make it to the final build of the game. Speculations can be made ranging at least a month or two until the release of this new building skin.

The Shipping Container skin received great appreciation from the community because of its versatility and overall looks. Judging from the current build of the Brick building skin, they are undoubtedly going to make Facepunch quite a few bucks.

It is definitely possible that the Brick building skin will be offered as a DLC much like the other skins. And if they resort to such a step, the skin will be available for purchase on the Steam Community Market for the determined price.

The emoji update might also be soon added to the game

The emoji update which was teased in the June 2023 update seems to have made its way into the Test and Staging servers of the game. It is a possibility for this new addition to make it into the final build of the game by the next force wipe.

