Rust Workbench craft costs will reportedly be changed in future update: Everything we know

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 18, 2025 03:13 GMT
Rust workbench changes
Rust gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

A recent post from @Protox0, a popular Rust content creator on X, has showcased a range of changes that will potentially come to the game. One of the key items that is being updated in the ongoing test server is the craft costs for Workbench Level 2 and Level 3.

In this article, we will explore all the changes that are currently being implemented for the Workbenches in Rust's staging branch. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are based on information sourced from the game's staging branch (test server). Player discretion is advised.

Exploring all the Workbench changes potentially coming in Rust

As per @Protox0, the Workbench levels 2 and 3 are seeing certain changes to their crafting requirements. Like other items in the game, this deployable will now have a designated blueprint that players will need to source in order to craft it in-game.

Now, these blueprints have been further scattered by dividing them up into fragments. As per the gameplay showcase, the Level 2 Workbench requires 5 Basic Blueprint Fragments in order to craft it. As for the Level 3 Workbench, players will have to source 5 Advanced Blueprint Fragments to make this item.

Read more: Best guns in Rust for each tier

Of course, these mechanics might possibly be changed when this is officially released on live servers, but, as of now, players can currently source the Basic Blueprint Fragments as drops from generic crates.

However, when it comes to the Advanced Blueprint Fragments, players will have to tackle high-tier monuments and locate and loot Military and Elite Crates. These Fragments are currently locked to these high-tier loot crates, and as such, players will have to contest tougher monuments if they want to unlock the Level 3 Workbench in the game.

Other than these changes, the overall crafting item requirement to make the Workbenches is currently the same. However, they are subject

Also read: Exhibit Decor Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to unlock

That's everything you need to know about the Workbench changes potentially coming in Rust. This article will be updated as soon as new information comes to light.

Edited by Jay Sarma
bell-icon Manage notifications