Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to unlock

The Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC was introduced with the debut of the September 2025 Maintenance update in the game. This new DLC features a plethora of collectible in-game items and cosmetics. Alongside the addition of a new DLC, we also have a ton of improvements that have been incorporated with this update.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC. Read below to know more.

What's included in the Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC

Mannequins in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Exhibit Decor Pack DLC in Rust offers players a chance to get their hands on a wide range of collectible items. As per the official blog, the new DLC contains 15 deployable decor items.

Here's a detailed list of all the items that are included in this cosmetic bundle:

Bulb String Lights Beanbag Chair Var. 1 Beanbag Chair Var. 2 Clothing Mannequin Electric Table Lamp Wall Cabinet with 18 slots Dark Shaggy Carpet Wallpaper Hexagonal Wall Tile Wallpaper Painted Gold Star Ceiling Wallpaper Moveable Spotlights Mountable Moveable Spotlights Deployable Chandelier Fairy Lights Fluorescent Strip Lights Wall Mount Fluorescent Strip Lights Ceiling Mount

New Wall Cabinet in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Price of the Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC

Fairy lights in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

As of writing the article, the new Exhibit Decor Pack DLC in Rust has been priced at USD 12.99, or the equivalent value in the player's currency. With numerous festivals and celebrations right around the corner, we speculate that Facepunch Studios will put most of their DLC content for sale, and you can potentially get your hands on this item pack for at least a 20% discount.

How to unlock the Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC

Chandelier in the latest Rust update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Similar to other DLC packs in the game, you must purchase the new cosmetic bundle to unlock it in-game. You can either get your hands on it throught the official Rust store page on Steam, or alternatively, buy it from the in-game store menu.

If you want to buy the item on Steam, follow these steps:

Open the Steam client and log in using your credentials.

Go to the Store section on Steam, and search for Rust.

Open the official store page for the title. Here, scroll till you locate the header 'Items available for this game'.

Here, you can choose the 'Exhibit Decor Pack DLC'.

Click on it, and confirm your purchase on the platform.

Upon following these steps, you will get access to all the new cosmetics instantaneously in-game.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC.

