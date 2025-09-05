Rust Maintenance patch notes: Gunshot audio update, Minicopter changes, and more

The Rust Maintenance patch notes have been officially released, and the September update has quite a lot in store for the community. As evident from the patch title, the latest force wipe is centered around improving quality-of-life features within the game and enhancing the gameplay experience of Rust.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust Maintenance patch notes. Read below to know more. Everything included with the Rust Maintenance patch notes FeaturesHere are all the new features that you can expect with the new Rust Maintenance patch notes:Exhibit Decor DLC PackLong Distance GunshotsTeam Bag LabelsMinicopter Damage IndicatorsVolumetric Clouds Enabled by DefaultCheck out: What can we expect from the Rust September update (2025)ImprovementsHere is a list of the improvements incorporated with the latest Rust Maintenance patch notes:Improved new 'disconnect' box to support longer disconnect messagesImproved how advanced christmas lights are deployed, they're now similar to the wire toolImproved ceiling light deploy guideImproved ceiling light physics, should swing more realisticallyImproved foliage displacement animation, and displacement now fades away when objects are removedImproved mixing table overflow drop locationsAdded error toast messages with failure reason when you are unable to pickup deployed itemsAdded error toast message if trying to reskin an item whilst a player is sitting on the itemImproved drop position of overflow items for the mixing tableImproved crafting menu search to work for dlc skinsShrunk the building blocked volume around the attack helicopterImproved storage monitor positions on barrelsImproved sound timing of the animation when helping a wounded player with a med syringeEnabled volumetric clouds by defaultImproved XL picture frame deploymentReplaced some static black barrels on the oil rigs to prevent confusing them for diesel collectablesAdded convar for setting the code of any cctv camera with “global.setcctvcameracode”Added convar for adding a cctv code to any computer station with “global.addcctvcode”Added convar for removing a cctv code from any computer station with “global.removecctvcode”Added convar for clearing all cctv codes from any computer station with “global.clearcctvcodes”UsePlayerUpdateJobs gained a new mode, 2, which knows how to offload work to threadsFor Modders - TextTable must now be explicitly pooledThat's everything that you need to know about the Rust Maintenance patch notes.If this article was to your liking, you can check out our other related guides below:Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and moreRust Minigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide: How to fish, benefits, and more