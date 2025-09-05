  • home icon
  • Rust Maintenance patch notes: Gunshot audio update, Minicopter changes, and more

Rust Maintenance patch notes: Gunshot audio update, Minicopter changes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 05, 2025 04:30 GMT
Rust maintenance patch notes
Rust gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust Maintenance patch notes have been officially released, and the September update has quite a lot in store for the community. As evident from the patch title, the latest force wipe is centered around improving quality-of-life features within the game and enhancing the gameplay experience of Rust.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust Maintenance patch notes. Read below to know more.

Everything included with the Rust Maintenance patch notes

Features

Here are all the new features that you can expect with the new Rust Maintenance patch notes:

  • Exhibit Decor DLC Pack
  • Long Distance Gunshots
  • Team Bag Labels
  • Minicopter Damage Indicators
  • Volumetric Clouds Enabled by Default

Improvements

Here is a list of the improvements incorporated with the latest Rust Maintenance patch notes:

  • Improved new 'disconnect' box to support longer disconnect messages
  • Improved how advanced christmas lights are deployed, they're now similar to the wire tool
  • Improved ceiling light deploy guide
  • Improved ceiling light physics, should swing more realistically
  • Improved foliage displacement animation, and displacement now fades away when objects are removed
  • Improved mixing table overflow drop locations
  • Added error toast messages with failure reason when you are unable to pickup deployed items
  • Added error toast message if trying to reskin an item whilst a player is sitting on the item
  • Improved drop position of overflow items for the mixing table
  • Improved crafting menu search to work for dlc skins
  • Shrunk the building blocked volume around the attack helicopter
  • Improved storage monitor positions on barrels
  • Improved sound timing of the animation when helping a wounded player with a med syringe
  • Enabled volumetric clouds by default
  • Improved XL picture frame deployment
  • Replaced some static black barrels on the oil rigs to prevent confusing them for diesel collectables
  • Added convar for setting the code of any cctv camera with “global.setcctvcameracode”
  • Added convar for adding a cctv code to any computer station with “global.addcctvcode”
  • Added convar for removing a cctv code from any computer station with “global.removecctvcode”
  • Added convar for clearing all cctv codes from any computer station with “global.clearcctvcodes”
  • UsePlayerUpdateJobs gained a new mode, 2, which knows how to offload work to threads
  • For Modders - TextTable must now be explicitly pooled
That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Maintenance patch notes.

