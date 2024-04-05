The Rust Waves of Change update is introducing two new weapons in the game, the Minigun and Military Flamethrower, generating excitement within the community. Rust's brand-new artillery has sparked the entire community's interest, and we speculate that there will be a major shift in the ongoing weapon meta in the game.

This article will explore all the details about the new Minigun and Military Flamethrower in Rust, and provide a detailed guide on how to get your hands on these overpowered weapons.

How to get and use the Minigun in Rust?

Minigun (Image via Facepunch Studios)

How to get the Minigun:

The Minigun in Rust will be a rare drop, available exclusively in Military Crates and Elite Crates. As per the official blog, the chances of getting your hands on this weapon are extremely rare. This has been implemented to preserve a sense of competitive integrity within the game's PvP experience.

The Minigun will be available to use for all players, and as mentioned above, can only be unboxed from Military Crates and Elite Crates available across different POIs. In our experience, high-tier loot monuments such as Oil Rig, Launch Site, and Military Tunnels will be the most promising hotspots for getting your hands on this weapon.

How to use the Minigun:

The Minigun packs 300 bullets in its magazine, and it solely feeds on 5.56 ammunition. It is entirely up to you whether you want to run default 5.56, or want to swap them out for Incendiary, High Velocity, or even Explosive 5.56 rounds.

The Minigun takes 1.5 seconds to spin up and can shred 300 rounds with barely any recoil. However, the weapon has no reload feature. If you want to refill your ammunition, you must have access to a Workbench Level 2.

How to get and use the Military Flamethrower in Rust?

Military Flamethrower (Image via Facepunch Studios)

How to get the Military Flamethrower:

The Military Flamethrower in Rust is yet another addition to the game's massive weapon arsenal. Similar to the Minigun, you can get your hands on the Military Flamethrower through Military and Elite Crates.

As per the official blog, the Heavy Scientists that patrol the Oil Rig will also carry this weapon, and there is a slim chance that you can get this weapon as a loot drop for eliminating them.

How to use the Military Flamethrower:

The Military Flamethrower has a massive range and the capacity to carry 150 low-grade fuel as its ammunition. Unlike its smaller-grade counterpart, the Military Flamethrower has much higher damage and a massive range of effects.

While the lower-tier Flamethrower was primarily used for primitive raiding, the brand-new Military Flamethrower works wonders as a raiding tool as well as a raid-defense tool. It is an extremely effective PvP weapon, and we expect a definite change in the weapon meta for the monthly wipe in April.

For more news and guides, check these links below:

Homing Missile Launcher || 5 base-building tips for beginners || 5 best monuments to build near || 5 tips for beginners to use