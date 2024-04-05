Rust Waves of Change update: Cargo Ship docking, Oil Rig changes, and more

The Rust Waves of Change update for April 2024 is live, and players are excited to experience its new content. There have been major changes incorporated within the game's core structure, introducing elements that will shake up the meta. These alterations will allow players to experience a fresh meta of scrap collection and monument farming.

This article explores all the new additions brought forth with the Rust Waves of Change update.

What is Cargo Ship docking in Rust Waves of Change update?

Cargo Ship update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Cargo Ship docking in Rust is a brand-new feature added to the Harbor POI (Point of interest) within the game. The Cargo Ship is a mobile POI that offers extremely high-tier loot at the cost of having to deal with countless AI enemies and players.

Traditionally, players had to board the ship using a boat or a minicopter. However, with the Waves of Change update for Rust, the Cargo Ship will make a stop at the newly reworked Harbor on the map. Once docked, all the cranes in the POI will come to life, moving several of the onboard cargo containers across the vessel and land.

These cargo containers, which were merely stationary items, will now feature openable doors and other interactive actions. This will open up new hidey holes, and several options to smuggle oneself onto the ship.

The general goal of these changes is to improve the combat experience aboard the Cargo Ship, which we speculate, will certainly be the case.

Oil Rig changes in Rust Waves of Change update

Oil Rig changes (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust Waves of Change update will incorporate quite an interesting change in the popular POI, Oil Rig. Per the official blog, the Oil Rig will receive an upgrade, where underwater access will be incorporated within its structure. This will pave a new path for players to get aboard the POI and further get access to three additional levels on the rig.

Furthermore, new security rooms have been added to the POI to provide players with improved surveillance possibilities. This will aid in holding down the fort after you've taken control of the Oil Rig.

Retro Tool Cupboard DLC in Rust Waves of Change update

Retro Tool Cupboard DLC (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Retro Tool Cupboard in the Rust Waves of Change update will be the first official DLC skin for the Tool Cupboard in the game. It can be crafted using the traditional skin-picker (in the crafting menu) or can simultaneously be re-skinned using the Spray Can item.

The Retro Tool Cupboard DLC will display live information about your base's upkeep time, resources, and the number of blocks that have been utilized to calculate the ongoing upkeep costs of the base. Players must note that the live-feed information will only be accessible to those who have authorization over a given Tool Cupboard.

