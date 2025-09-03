  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • What can we expect from the Rust September update (2025)

What can we expect from the Rust September update (2025)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 03, 2025 03:07 GMT
Rust September update
The Double Barrel Shotgun in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust September update is scheduled to go live for all regions on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. Named the 'Maintenance' update, the latest patch is focused on fixing prevalent bugs and issues, while simultaneously incorporating quality-of-life updates for different features in the game.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the different additions and changes players can expect from the Rust September update. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in the Rust September update

Here's a look at the major changes that players can expect with the upcoming Rust force wipe:

Audio-Visual changes

With the latest update, we will be seeing the improvement of gunshot audio ranges in the game. Previously, gunfire audio was generally limited to a few grids within the game, and unless you were in the vicinity of the said grid, you could never get the faintest idea of a widespread gunfight going on in an area.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To make the game feel more competitive and to make survival a tad bit more challenging, the devs are enhancing gunshot audio ranges in the game. Players far and wide will now be able to hear fights breaking out, and this would make the gameplay loop even more challenging in Rust.

Furthermore, we will also be seeing the addition of damage indicators to the minicopter. This will provide players with a wealth of information regarding the health of their vehicle, allowing them to make informed decisions on how to maneuver it safely.

Ad

Read more: Rust console patch notes 1.5: New monument, modular vehicles, motorcycles, and more

Sleeping bag labelling

Ad

With the Rust September update, we will be seeing the introduction of sleeping bag labelling in the game. Players will be able to name-tag bags for ease of accessibility. The developers are also including a feature that will allow players to view sleeping bag labels only if the bags are placed in their Tool Cupboard's building privilege. Furthermore, they will need to have their Hammer out in order to view these names. This mechanic ensures that players do not abuse this system and destroy random bags out in the wild.

Ad

Other changes

With the latest Rust September update, we will also be seeing the introduction of a brand-new Exhibit Decor Pack DLC. Last but not least, players can expect improvements to horse ragdoll animations, foliage displacement, and a plethora of other quality-of-life changes, all of which will improve the gameplay loop surrounding the title.

Also read: Rust to introduce new deep sea elements: Everything we know

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust September update. For more related news and guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications