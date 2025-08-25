Rust to introduce new deep sea elements: Everything we know

The latest information sourced from @Protox0, a popular source for Rust information, has indicated that Facepunch Studios is exploring the possible addition of numerous new deep sea elements to the game. This is fantastic news for players who like to explore the water biome and love staying away from the chaos of the mainland.In this article, we will explore the potential new deep-sea features that will be coming to Rust in a future update. Read below to know more.Note: The contents of this article are based on developments across Rust test servers and also feature the writer's own opinion. Reader's discretion is advised. Everything we know about the new experimental Rust deep sea elementsMost Rust players are familiar with the water biome in the game. The wide oceanside is the perfect place for players who like to steer clear of the highly contested central mainland, but simultaneously, love to get their hands on exquisite loot by contesting off-site monuments.The oceans and the seas in Rust are quite one-dimensional. Other than the occasional shipwreck loot, the game only offers two off-site monuments for players to contest, namely, the Oil Rig and the Underwater Labs. Besides that, players are also restricted from constructing stable bases in the water, which, in our opinion, limits players from expressing their creativity in the game.As per @Protox0, Facepunch Studios is looking into defining a specific map area as the 'deep sea', and alongside it, adding different elements that will improve the experience of exploring uncharted waters in the game. The deep sea location has been shifted from -8000 units on the map, to -4000, and a proper foundation is being laid out to potentially make it a contestable and habitable spot on the vast procedural map in the game.If the developers go forward with their plan of making the deep sea a viable region for players, we can expect quite a hefty shift in the meta in Rust. The oceanside is mostly left unexplored, and as we stated above, other than fighting at the big off-site Monuments like the Oil Rig and Labs, players generally do not have anything else to do here.We believe that properly incorporating a shallow and deep sea concept, and providing the ability to build, explore, and set up camp on islands, would be a massive hit for the community. We expect to see unique base designs, and better yet, a surge of unique strategies that will be centered around fighting and raiding offshore. That's everything that you need to know about the new deep sea elements potentially coming to Rust. For more related news and guides, check these links below:How to get ClothBoomerangs and Blow Pipes: How to unlock, crafting guide, and moreRust Warhammer 40k collaboration announced: Everything we knowCrafting update: Cooking workbench, farming overhaul, and more