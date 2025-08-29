Rust console patch notes 1.5: New monument, modular vehicles, motorcycles, and more

The Rust console patch notes 1.5 for August 2025 have been officially released. The latest update for consoles brings forth the addition of numerous items in the game, such as a brand-new monument, new vehicles, and a plethora of quality-of-life updates. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust console patch notes 1.5. Read below to know more. Everything included with Rust console patch notes 1.5Here's a look at everything that has been added and adjusted with the latest Rust console patch notes 1.5:AddedJunkyard Monument: A new monument that can be found in forest or plain biomes. It comes with a moving crane and shredder that allows you to harvest scrap from unneeded vehicles.Modular Vehicles: A set of vehicles that allows players to modify and customise vehicles to suit their needs. Players can add modules that provide various functions to their vehicles, such as extra storage.Motorbikes: Relatively fast and nimble vehicles that are useful to quickly roam the map. They come in two variants, a single-person bike and one with a sidecar, where a second player can sit and use weapons.Pedal Bikes: A silent and reliable way to roam through the map. They come in two variants, a single-person bike and a three-wheeled variant that allows a second player to sit and use weapons from the rear.Smoother Roads: Roads are now more polished, with better intersections and smoother roads to make them easier to travel along with cars.Dynamic NPC Vendor Pricing: Sale prices for items purchasable by scraps will now increase or decrease based on their popularity.Handcuffs: A new item that allows players to take other players as a prisoners by using them on surrendering or downed players. Handcuffed players can be pushed around and forced onto mountables.Prisoner Hood: A new item that will block the victim's vision and disable their map access, preventing them from seeing where you are taking them.Rust Console Community server changesSeveral entities have been added to the available list for server-side spawning. See the Community Servers wiki for details.Players lose access to the Entity Details panel when demoted from Mod, Admin, or Owner roles.Pause menu no longer persists on player’s HUD if the player is in the Options while a Seasonal Event has started or stopped.Spectator’s camera no longer jitters when spectating a player who is using a parachute midair.On servers with the Christmas event enabled, Christmas Lights at several monuments no longer have missing textures.Fixed textures of the Christmas Dungeon floor.Headlook used by a spectated player will now be reflected on the spectator's view.Rust Console Gameplay updatesFixed a few instances of crashes.Flares launched by Attack Helicopters now correctly divert the Homing Missiles away.Looking through a Holo Sight or a Simple Handmade Sight will no longer have trailing issues.Fixed a bug where players can fall through the terrain opening near the Water Treatment Plant.Players can no longer place down barricades inside the Abandoned Supermarket.Thrown long melee weapons at a wall can no longer be picked up from the other side of the wall.Electricity can now pass through the storage monitor even after changing the skin of the tool cupboard.No invisible wires are formed between input of Root Combiner and output of Switch.Fixed a bug where auto-sorting through a full container will cause the one slot to become empty and unusable.The amount of loot items in a supply drop now matches with Steam.Improved performance when firing incendiary rockets while flying an Attack Helicopter.Improved performance when mining ore with a Jackhammer or harvesting trees.Fixed a bug where players are able to build bases inside certain rocks.Fixed a bug where players can power electrical components without consuming any power from a Battery.Rust Console Visual updatesUpdated water visuals present at the Underwater Lab.Bright lights no longer appear while players are moving around the surface of the water.Interior lights of the Underwater Labs no longer flicker when approached by players.Window in Large Oil Rig moonpool can no longer be clipped through.Adjusted the lighting in the Upper Office Loot Room at the Power Plant.Added red light emissions to the gambling wheel terminal located at the Bandit Outpost monument.Fixed visual issues at Outpost in Rust Console.Fixed multiple instances of objects and monuments jittering when viewed from a distance.Boxes being carried by drones no longer appear invisible when viewed from underneath.‘Wet’ status is now correctly applied when walking near bodies of water.Fixed an issue where players can see through underwater if they are very close to the water surface.Removed visual artifacts that appear when closely viewing an object underwater.Crate textures now appear correctly when it floats up to the water surface.Reduced visual artifacts on terrain near the beaches.Reduced instances of flickering shadows when two big bases are nearby each other.Clouds no longer shift positions randomly.Fixed visual issues for tree saplings in snowy biomes.Notes no longer turn invisible when viewed at different angles.Players positions will update accordingly when the bed underneath them is destroyed.Fixed a bug where the player's shadow is offset.Blocky shadows and invisible smoke no longer appear behind vehicles.Electric Heater no longer appears as turned on when players are nearby even though it is off.Throwing a molotov onto a tugboat will no longer cause the tugboat to flip over.Search Lights now illuminate a larger area.Fixed a bug where the emitted light is visually not aligned to the ceiling light bulb.While wearing a Candle Hat, lighting on various building blocks will now look more natural.Fixed a bug where dropped hatchets will appear white when you move far away.Bullet casings now appear correctly when firing a HMLMG.Object highlights no longer follow smoke particles from Smoke Grenades.All MP5 skins now have the correct resolution in Rust Console.Multiple Metal Chestplate skins now appear correctly when worn.Fixed a bug where skinned Double Barrel Shotguns were missing their stock.Thompson skins no longer have invisible stock causing visual issues.Plague Doctor Semi Auto Rifle sights are now centred correctly.The player's hand no longer clips through when holding rocks with the Glowing Rock skins.Fixed the world model for the Pirate Balaclava skin.Fixed the Tugboat Sheet Metal Door icon in the locker.Updated the silhouette of the Tugboat Sheet Metal Door to better match its actual model.Locked Down Armored Door correctly emits light.Fixed an issue where green text can be seen through small gaps on the Locked Down Architecture.Exclamation mark decal on Sharkitecture Furnace no longer disappears when lights are off.Players can no longer see through certain skinned items.When male characters wear a burlap shirt and pants, both items no longer clip into each other.Tool strap no longer clips through player worn tank top, bone armour, and roadsign jacket.The menu overlay is correctly visible while in the Control Layout screen.Main Menu no longer appears briefly when transitioning between the preview and the locker screen.The Little Lights Purple Rug now lights up.Fixed visual issues when previewing Shocking Architecture skin pack in locker.All UI changes in Rust ConsoleUpdated localisations related to the Air Wolf vendor in Rust Console.Combat log is now translated to other languages.Fixed localisation issue for loot bags or boxes dropped from Submarines, Attack Helicopters and Hot Air Balloon.Fixed a bug where the fuel and torpedo prompt on Duo Submarine was not present.Removed the extra spacing in front of the Twin Aces Riot Helmet title.Mic Recommendation text shows up correctly when the player's headset is not plugged in.Fixed a bug where an error window would appear after confirmation when authorising Auto Turrets, Sleeping Bags and Beds to friends.Text shown for single vending machine view on the map is no longer blurry.Updated localisations related to ban reasons.Fixed a bug where coloured pixels will appear on the left screen along with dark spots around the rest of the screen on the Rust Console Main Menu.Updated localisations for Adaptive Trigger in the Options menu.Selected slots in the Spawn Points cluster marker in map UI will no longer resets back to the first slot.Audio updates with Rust Console patch 1.5Music in the Skin Store no longer stutters while hovering over items in the Rust Console store.Drop audio now plays correctly when a drone drops into the Drone Terminal box.Dropped items now have the correct audio cue when the item hits the ground.Flamethrower firing sound effects no longer loops endlessly when tapping the shoot button as the fuel is running out.Opening and closing a Hitch and Trough now have the correct sound effects in Rust Console.Water sounds for kayak idling on water and during rowing have been adjusted.That's everything that you need to know about the Rust console patch notes 1.5. 