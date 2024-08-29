Rust Force Wipe (September 2024): Release date and what to expect 

A brand-new Rust Force Wipe for September is right around the corner, and gamers are excited to restart their grind once again. The September Force Wipe is believed to be the biggest update for the year, bringing forth a plethora of content changes and incorporating a whole new range of terrain updates within the game.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the release date and time for the upcoming Rust Force Wipe and what players can expect from this update. To know more, read below.

Rust Force Wipe release date and time for all regions (September 2024)

The upcoming Rust Force Wipe will go live on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 7 PM BST/2 PM EST/11:30 PM IST for all regions across the globe. Players can expect a small server downtime to take place before the update gets released.

The latest force wipe will clear out all blueprints that are stored in players' inventories across different servers, and as the update goes live, each player has to restart their progression from rock bottom.

Here's a detailed list featuring the release date and times for Rust September Force Wipe for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): September 5, 2024, at 11 AM

September 5, 2024, at 11 AM Mountain Time (MT): September 5, 2024, at 12 PM

September 5, 2024, at 12 PM Central Time (CT): September 5, 2024, at 1 PM

September 5, 2024, at 1 PM Eastern Time (ET): September 5, 2024, at 2 PM

September 5, 2024, at 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): September 5, 2024, at 6 PM

September 5, 2024, at 6 PM British Summer Time (BST): September 5, 2024, at 7 PM

September 5, 2024, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 5, 2024, at 9 PM

September 5, 2024, at 9 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): September 5, 2024, at 11:30 PM

September 5, 2024, at 11:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): September 6, 2024, at 2 AM

September 6, 2024, at 2 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): September 6, 2024, at 3 AM

September 6, 2024, at 3 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 6, 2024, at 4 AM

September 6, 2024, at 4 AM New Zealand Standart Time (NZST): September 6, 2024, at 6 AM

What to expect from Rust's September Force Wipe?

New map designs

As evident from the latest Staging branch showcase, the upcoming Rust Force Wipe will incorporate a range of new map design elements. Players will get to experience the addition of procedurally generated terrains for rivers, lakes, oases, and even canyons in the desert.

New terrain in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Furthermore, we believe that railway bridges will be constructed over water bodies across different biomes to help improve traversability and accessibility to different corners of procedurally generated maps.

Wallpapers

Wallpaper in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Wallpapers have been in development for quite some time now, and with the September Rust Force Wipe, players can finally get their hands on this item. We speculate this item will be part of a DLC pack. Currently, there are 26 different wallpapers in the Rust Staging Branch, and once the September update goes live, players will be able to customize their bases with their choice of wallpaper.

Wolf AI changes

Wolves have been buggy since their introduction, and the latest Rust update will fix a majority of these issues. They will now function in packs and will be reactive to damage.

Additionally, flames and other incendiary items will inflict fear status in them, and cries of injured wolves will no longer attract a massive pack. These changes will undoubtedly improve the quality of life for players when roaming through the forests in the latest Rust Force Wipe.

Legacy Wood Pile

Legacy Wood Pile (Image via Facepunch Studios)

A brand-new collectible item will be added with the Rust Force Wipe for September. Codenamed Legacy Wood Pile, this item will offer players a stack of wood when gathered.

Currently, there is no information indicative of how much wood will be collected when players get their hands on this item as floor loot. Since standard wood piles offer 50 units of wood, we believe this pile would at least offer around 250-500 units.

That's all there is to know about the release date and time for September Rust Force Wipe. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section for more related information.

