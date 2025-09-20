Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops: Start date, all rewards, and how to unlock

A brand-new iteration of the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops is right around the corner. The upcoming wave of drops will feature a large range of collectible cosmetics, all of which can be unlocked for free by simply tuning into official Rust Twitch streams. We've got both generic drops and streamer-specific drops, and alongside that, this event will once again welcome major streamers back into the game, such as shroud, bnans, Abe, tinakitten, and many more. In this article, we will provide you with all the details you need to know about the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops. Read below to know more. Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops start date and time for all regionsThe upcoming Rust Kingdoms event will go live for all regions on September 20, at 12 pm PT, 7 pm UTC, 12:30 am IST (next day), and will stay live until September 30, 2025, 12 pm PT, 7 pm UTC, 12:30 am IST (next day).Here's a detailed list of the start dates and times for the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops event:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)September 20, 2025, at 12 pmMountain Time (MT)September 20, 2025, at 1 pmCentral Time (CT)September 20, 2025, at 2 pmEastern Time (ET)September 20, 2025, at 3 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 20, 2025, at 7 pmEastern European Time (EET)September 20, 2025, at 9 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)September 20, 2025, at 10 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)September 21, 2025, at 12:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)September 21, 2025, at 3 amJapan Standard Time (JST)September 21, 2025, at 4 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 21, 2025, at 5 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 21, 2025, at 7 amAll rewards in Rust Kingdoms Twitch DropsWith the latest wave of drops, we have a total of five general Drops, and 14 streamer-specific drops. Here's a look at the different collectible rewards coming with this event:General DropsMetal FacemaskMetal ChestplateRoadsign KiltFridgeLockerAll general drops (Image via Facepunch Studios)Read more: Rust Workbench craft costs will reportedly be changed in future update: Everything we knowStreamer-specific dropsFoolish and tinakitten Vagabond Jacket skinshroud and bnans Large Backpack skinabe Fridge skinellum and Masayoshi Sleeping Bag skinhJune backpackSykkuno MP5A4 skinxChocoBars and starsmitten Thompson SMG skinemiru Assault Rifle skinfuslie and peterpark Sheet Metal Double Door skinwillneff Metal Chestplate skinshxtou and MichiMochievee Locker skinTrainwreckstv M249 LMG skinkkatamina and itsRyanHiga Assault Rifle skincyr Sheet Metal Door skinAll streamer-specific drops in Rust Kingdoms (Image via Facepunch Studios)How to unlockTo unlock all the different cosmetics in the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops, you have to dedicate a certain amount of time watching 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on the streaming platform. General drops can be earned by watching any 'Drops-enabled' Rust content. However, for the streamer-specific drops, you have to watch the respective streamers as mentioned on the list below:General dropsMetal Facemask: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 2 hoursMetal Chestplate: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 4 hoursRoadsign Kilt: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 6 hoursFridge: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 8 hoursLocker: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 10 hoursAlso read: Best guns in Rust for each tierStreamer-specific dropsFoolish and tinakitten Vagabond Jacket skin: Watch Foolish or tinakitten's stream on Twitch for 1 hourshroud and bnans Large Backpack skin: Watch shroud or bnans' stream on Twitch for 1 hourabe Fridge skin: Watch abe's stream on Twitch for 1 hourellum and Masayoshi Sleeping Bag skin: Watch ellum or Masayoshi's stream on Twitch for 1 hourhJune backpack: Watch hJune's stream on Twitch for 1 hourSykkuno MP5A4 skin: Watch Sykkuno's stream on Twitch for 1 hourxChocoBars and starsmitten Thompson SMG skin: Watch xChocoBars or starsmitten's stream on Twitch for 1 houremiru Assault Rifle skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hourfuslie and peterpark Sheet Metal Double Door skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hourwillneff Metal Chestplate skin; Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hourshxtou and MichiMochievee Locker skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hourTrainwreckstv M249 LMG skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hourkkatamina and itsRyanHiga Assault Rifle skin; Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hourcyr Sheet Metal Door skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hourUpon completing the watchtime criteria, you can simply claim these on the Drops and Rewards section in Twitch to successfully redeem them in the game. That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops.