  Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops: Start date, all rewards, and how to unlock

Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops: Start date, all rewards, and how to unlock

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 20, 2025 07:21 GMT
Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops
Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops event (Image via Facepunch Studios)

A brand-new iteration of the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops is right around the corner. The upcoming wave of drops will feature a large range of collectible cosmetics, all of which can be unlocked for free by simply tuning into official Rust Twitch streams. We've got both generic drops and streamer-specific drops, and alongside that, this event will once again welcome major streamers back into the game, such as shroud, bnans, Abe, tinakitten, and many more.

In this article, we will provide you with all the details you need to know about the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops. Read below to know more.

Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops start date and time for all regions

The upcoming Rust Kingdoms event will go live for all regions on September 20, at 12 pm PT, 7 pm UTC, 12:30 am IST (next day), and will stay live until September 30, 2025, 12 pm PT, 7 pm UTC, 12:30 am IST (next day).

Here's a detailed list of the start dates and times for the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops event:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)September 20, 2025, at 12 pm
Mountain Time (MT)September 20, 2025, at 1 pm
Central Time (CT)September 20, 2025, at 2 pm
Eastern Time (ET)September 20, 2025, at 3 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 20, 2025, at 7 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)September 20, 2025, at 9 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)September 20, 2025, at 10 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)September 21, 2025, at 12:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)September 21, 2025, at 3 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)September 21, 2025, at 4 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 21, 2025, at 5 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 21, 2025, at 7 am
All rewards in Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops

With the latest wave of drops, we have a total of five general Drops, and 14 streamer-specific drops.

Here's a look at the different collectible rewards coming with this event:

General Drops

  • Metal Facemask
  • Metal Chestplate
  • Roadsign Kilt
  • Fridge
  • Locker
All general drops (Image via Facepunch Studios)
All general drops (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Streamer-specific drops

  • Foolish and tinakitten Vagabond Jacket skin
  • shroud and bnans Large Backpack skin
  • abe Fridge skin
  • ellum and Masayoshi Sleeping Bag skin
  • hJune backpack
  • Sykkuno MP5A4 skin
  • xChocoBars and starsmitten Thompson SMG skin
  • emiru Assault Rifle skin
  • fuslie and peterpark Sheet Metal Double Door skin
  • willneff Metal Chestplate skin
  • shxtou and MichiMochievee Locker skin
  • Trainwreckstv M249 LMG skin
  • kkatamina and itsRyanHiga Assault Rifle skin
  • cyr Sheet Metal Door skin
All streamer-specific drops in Rust Kingdoms (Image via Facepunch Studios)
All streamer-specific drops in Rust Kingdoms (Image via Facepunch Studios)

How to unlock

To unlock all the different cosmetics in the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops, you have to dedicate a certain amount of time watching 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on the streaming platform. General drops can be earned by watching any 'Drops-enabled' Rust content. However, for the streamer-specific drops, you have to watch the respective streamers as mentioned on the list below:

General drops

  • Metal Facemask: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 2 hours
  • Metal Chestplate: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 4 hours
  • Roadsign Kilt: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 6 hours
  • Fridge: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 8 hours
  • Locker: Watch 'Drops-enabled' Rust content on Twitch for 10 hours
Streamer-specific drops

  • Foolish and tinakitten Vagabond Jacket skin: Watch Foolish or tinakitten's stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • shroud and bnans Large Backpack skin: Watch shroud or bnans' stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • abe Fridge skin: Watch abe's stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • ellum and Masayoshi Sleeping Bag skin: Watch ellum or Masayoshi's stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • hJune backpack: Watch hJune's stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • Sykkuno MP5A4 skin: Watch Sykkuno's stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • xChocoBars and starsmitten Thompson SMG skin: Watch xChocoBars or starsmitten's stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • emiru Assault Rifle skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • fuslie and peterpark Sheet Metal Double Door skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • willneff Metal Chestplate skin; Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • shxtou and MichiMochievee Locker skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • Trainwreckstv M249 LMG skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • kkatamina and itsRyanHiga Assault Rifle skin; Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hour
  • cyr Sheet Metal Door skin: Watch stream on Twitch for 1 hour
Upon completing the watchtime criteria, you can simply claim these on the Drops and Rewards section in Twitch to successfully redeem them in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust Kingdoms Twitch Drops.

Jay Sarma

Edited by Jay Sarma
