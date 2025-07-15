All active OTV members in 2025, ranked by popularity

OfflineTV (OTV), founded in 2017, is a prominent online streaming and content creation group, stemming from Twitch-based creators. The group's roster is dynamic and has changed over the years. As of writing, William "Scarra," along with LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, Michael Reeves, Sydney "Sydeon," John "Masayoshi," Jodi "Quarter Jade, Yvonne, and Brodin, form the team.

Yvonne and Brodin act as the team's manager and creative director, respectively, while the rest form the main talent for the Los Angeles-based entertainment group.

Looking at OTV's most popular members

Members of OTV at Pokimane's farewell (Image via @offlinetv/Instagram)

OTV has seen quite the streaming star line-up over the years. Most notably, Twitch's Imane "Pokimane" graduated from the group in 2023, after co-founding it alongside Scarra. Other notable past members include EdisonParkLive, PokeLawls, and Chris Chan.

As of writing, OTV's YouTube channel has over 3.28 million subscribers. Their five most-viewed videos come from their 2019-2020 era, which featured Pokimane.

Now, the team has turned a new leaf with a revamped cast.

Note: This article will rank the members' popularity based on their YouTube and Twitch statistics.

7) Scarra

A snip from Scarra's latest YouTube video, in which he went undercover to an Anime Expo (Image via Scarra/YouTube)

One of the group's founders and originally recognized for his professional involvement in games like League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, Scarra is one of the team's most recognizable faces.

He's a fan favorite, and his involvement in OfflineTV projects, like the OFFLINETV 30 DAY FITNESS CHALLENGE, which has over 2.2 million views, was essential in the group's growth.

Currently, his content, which predominantly features LoL and Umamusume: Pretty Derby lately, averages about 3,450 viewers per stream. He's almost at 1.6 million followers on Twitch and has approximately 760,000 subscribers on YouTube.

6) Masayoshi

John "Masayoshi" reached Twitch prominence with his skillful Valorant gameplay and presence on group games like Rust and Among Us.

As of writing, he has about 1,240 average live viewers and 651k followers on Twitch. On YouTube, he boasts over 337k subscribers, uploading stream clips and compilations about twice a month.

5) Sydeon

Sydney dressed in different cosplays (Images via @sydeon/Instagram)

Sydeon is recognized for her Valorant, Just Chatting, and League of Legends content on Twitch. Lately, she's been dabbling in more IRL content, gracing FaZe's July 14 party at their Los Angeles streaming home, which coincidentally had OTV as former owners.

Sydney currently has about 394k followers on Twitch, with approximately 2,700 viewers tuning in to watch her. On YouTube, she has about 253k subscribers and recently started a new cooking series featuring her fellow streamers and crew members titled Let Her Cook, with episode three being the latest release, aired on July 14, 2025.

4) QuarterJade

Jodi and Scarra during a blind baking challenge posted on her channel (Image via QuarterJade/YouTube)

Jodi "QuarterJade," who also happens to be John's significant other, mainly functions on Twitch, a platform she's been an active member on since October 2017.

She is a newer entry to the OTV crew, joining alongside the likes of Masayoshi and Sydeon. Currently, she averages about 3,000 viewers, streaming a variety of games and Just Chatting with her 1.2 million followers.

3) Disguised Toast

Taiwanese-Canadian streamer Disguised Toast earned mainstream popularity playing Among Us and Teamfight Tactics. Notably, his Among Us content from 2020 spread across the internet like wildfire, especially considering its status as a popular quarantine-time game.

An example of this is his September 2020 upload titled the greatest Among Us IMPOSTOR game ever..., which has over 12 million views on YouTube. He holds almost 4 million subscribers on the Google platform and uploads two to three times a month.

As for Twitch, Toast has not been as active lately and currently averages about 1,885 viewers per stream. That being said, his all-time average hovers around the 10,000 mark. In terms of followers, he has about 2.8 million.

2) LilyPichu

Voice actor, streamer, musician, artist, and content creator LilyPichu has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube. On Twitch, she currently averages 2,175 viewers per stream, with over 2.4 million followers.

Since officially joining OTV in 2017, she’s become one of Twitch’s most-followed female streamers, noted for her mix of gaming, art, music, and personality.

Lily also recently participated in QTCinderella's Master Baker series, appearing on-stream alongside popular creators like Jasontheween, Ludwig, and Cinna.

1) Michael Reeves

Some of Michael Reeves' YouTube uploads (Image via Michael Reeves/YouTube)

Hawaii-born Michael Reeves has over 463 million cumulative views on his YouTube channel, uploading for a subscriber audience that spans 7.6 million.

He is known for his unconventional, comedic, and off-the-rails technological ingenuity. Most of his YouTube content revolves around modifying or building devices like a "Laser Baby," a robot that teaches him boxing, a goldfish that trades stocks, electric chairs, taser cameras, and more.

Twitch is Michael's secondary platform, where he has about 1.5 million followers and went live nearly four years ago.

