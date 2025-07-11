Top 10 Twitch streamers to follow for Umamusume: Pretty Derby content

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a free-to-play horse-girl training and racing simulation developed by Cygames, now available globally on iOS, Android, and PC. In terms of streaming content, the game has seen a recent rise on Twitch, reaching an all-time peak in viewership on July 8, 2025, with over 78,000 people tuning in to watch gameplay from streamers across the platform.

Looking at the most popular Umamusume: Pretty Derby streamers on Twitch

The simulation currently averages nearly 16,000 viewers, streamed by over 150 channels. While some large-scale streamers, like Ludwig and LilyPichu, occasionally dabble in Umamusume content, others, like Northernlion, have been more consistent in playing the game since its July 2025 popularity.

Here are the top 10 streamers to watch for a dose of Umamusume: Pretty Derby on Twitch, ranked by current average live viewership:

Nikolinii - 114 average viewers Lucah - 431 average viewers VividlyVIVI - 646 average viewers AriaSaki - 1,131 average viewers Arex - 1,422 average viewers Saiiren - 1,445 average viewers Lacari - 2,217 average viewers Limealicious - 2,748 average viewers Peter - 4,741 average viewers Northernlion - 18,012 average viewers

This article will briefly look into these streamers and their history with Cygames' latest release.

10) Nikolinii

Nikolinii wearing his horse hat as he plays the simulation (Image via Nikolinii/Twitch)

Nikolinii reached the top Twitch clips in the game's category just as it gained traction in early July. His streams draw hundreds of viewers, and his viewership appears to be steadily rising following his Umamusume gameplay.

Currently, the streamer has nearly 9,000 followers with an average viewership of 114 per stream.

9) Lucah

Lucah enjoying some digital horse-racing activity (Image via Lucah/Twitch)

Lucah is one of the few VTubers on this list. She uses a horse-like digital avatar as she streams. Her last three streams, spanning about 11 hours in total, featured the Cygames release.

Lucah has been on Twitch since 2017 and currently averages about 431 viewers per stream with almost 87.5 thousand followers.

8) VividlyVIVI

Hundreds of viewers tune in to watch VIVI's purple-haired avatar play the game (Image via vividlyVIVI/Twitch)

With a 640-plus average viewership, VIVI's clips on Umamusame have been on the rise. The VTuber has about 55,700 followers on the platform. Apart from video games, the streamer can be seen in the Just Chatting and ASMR categories on Twitch.

7) AriaSaki

AriaSaki sleeps as the game plays in the background (Image via AriaSaki/Twitch)

Aria rose to popularity following her Offline TV collaborations with the likes of Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Lily Pichu, and more. The horse-racing simulation is a new fad within her streaming community, and she has streamed the game for twenty-plus hours.

Aria's average viewership has increased since the game's release, and she currently possesses 654,000 followers, with about 1,131 viewers tuning in each stream.

6) Arex

Arex became one of the first popular streamers to take a stab at Umamusume (Image via Arex/Twitch)

Arex is a Japan-based streamer who Ludwig credits for bringing Umamusume to the masses on Twitch. Here's what he said about the former:

"This game is an awesome game about horse girls. Literally, girls who have horse tails, who can run really fast. And it was, I think, discovered by Arex, a streamer who lives in Japan, who normally plays Pokémon."

Arex's clips on the game were reviewed by the likes of Asmongold and continue to reach the top of Twitch. As of this writing, he has about 1,400 people tuning in to his streams, with a follower count of nearly 160,000.

5) Saiiren

Saiiren squeals in happiness as her Umamusume beats the pack (Image via Saiiren/Twitch)

Saiiren is the third VTuber on this list so far, with an average viewership of over 1,440. The VTuber has been pretty heavy on the Cygames publishing since the beginning of July and has livestreamed the game for about 35 hours.

She's been on Twitch since 2018 and currently has about 205,600 followers.

4) Lacari

Lacari exclaims as a "free-to-play" opponent edges past him in a race (Image via Lacari/Twitch)

OTK-associated gamer, Lacari, known for his time spent gambling on gacha games and his collaborations with Mizkif, Cyr, and Nmplol, has been on an Umamusume grind since its release, with an average viewership of 2,217.

Lacari is considered a Twitch veteran, having records of streams dating back to 2016. He currently possesses about 363,900 followers.

3) Limealicious

Limealicious, or "Laimu," is a VTuber based in the UK, streaming since her debut on September 2, 2021. With over 260,000 Twitch followers, the VTuber picked up the horse-racing simulation recently, becoming a major part of her last two streams.

Currently, she has about 2,800 viewers tuning in to her broadcasts.

2) Peter

According to Ludwig, Peter was one of the first significant streamers to pick up Umamusume: Pretty Derby. As of this writing, he averages about 4,700 viewers per stream and has 231,217 followers on his channel.

Since July 2025, Peter has accumulated nearly 65 hours on Umamusume and continues to stream the game to his audience.

1) Northerlion

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Northernlion brought the game to a wider audience, considering he averages about 18,000 viewers per stream, the highest out of anyone on this list.

Along with his comments on Arex, Ludwig spoke on Peter and Northernlion, saying:

"It was picked up by some other streamers like American Pete... aka just Peter, and, now, was picked up by Northernlion this morning and is taking the world by storm. That's what I understand."

The streamer, who has over 850,000 followers on the platform, has the majority of the top trending Umamusume clips, with about 20 hours of the game streamed.

In other news, Super Smash Bros. pro Westballz alleged that Ludwig had enabled Mang0's intoxicated behavior, which ultimately led to a medical emergency during the Beerio Kart event.

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More