Super Smash Bros. pro Westballz alleges Ludwig "enabled" Mang0 into a medical emergency at Beerio Kart event

Super Smash Bros. professional player Weston "Westballz" recently alleged that Twitch streamer and Beerio Kart 2025 organizer Ludwig Ahgren "enabled" fellow Super Smash Bros. professional player Mang0 into a "medical emergency." For those uninitiated, Mang0 made headlines recently after partaking in inappropriate behavior near female celebrities in a state of intoxication at the Beerio Kart 2025.

Beerio Kart is an unofficial tournament in which streamers compete against each other in Mario Kart World while intoxicated. Westballz claimed:

"You enabled someone into a medical emergency! Saying to 'increase those numbers,' and then once sh** hits the f**king fan, you say he's banned from all your events. After that, he's dropped from C9, banned from Melee tournaments."

"How is that your friend?": Westballz alleges Ludwig Ahgren encouraged Mang0 to drink at Beerio Kart

This year's Beerio Kart event was riddled with controversy due to Mang0's behavior around female streamers present at the event. The former Cloud9 player was seen placing plushies and cardboard cutouts of himself between his body and that of the aforementioned streamers, while making gyrating motions.

Particularly, a clip of Mang0 pushing himself on the back of Twitch streamer Maya Higa went viral on Reddit, causing an uproar among netizens. However, Westballz has put the spotlight on Ludwig for allegedly encouraging Mang0 to drink at the event, which he implied eventually caused him to act out:

"Viewership of Melee is absolutely going to go down. Tons of fans that were fans of the game because of one person are gone, and I'm not even defending the guy. I don't even f**king like Mang0, but the fact that you encourage someone to induce a medical emergency. How is that your friend? How is that your friend?"

Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" also commented on the ongoing drama with Mang0, stating that his behavior at the event was a "disaster," and that the professional player needs to "seek help."

