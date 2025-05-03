What is Riyadh Season 2025? YouTuber MrBeast signs contract with Saudi Arabian cultural event

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" will be joining the upcoming Riyadh Season 2025, a series of entertainment-based cultural and sporting events being held in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. First introduced in 2019, Riyadh Season has previously hosted major artists and industry stars such as BTS and David Guetta.

Ad

Reportedly, MrBeast has signed with Riyadh Season to produce content exclusively for the series of events, with it also set to host MrBeast-related experiences like the MrBeast Park as well as specialized challenges.

Announcing the news in a post on X, Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Al-Sheikh wrote:

"MrBeast has signed with #RiyadhSeason to produce exclusive content, bring world class experiences like MrBeast Park and epic challenges to Saudi Arabia for the first time and appear at the next season’s opening ceremony"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So excited": MrBeast talks about being signed for Riyadh Season 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the announcement made by Saudi Arabian Royal Court adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, MrBeast will be making an appearance at the opening ceremony of Riyadh Season 2025. Reportedly, MrBeast will be launching his chocolate brand, Feastables, into the Saudi Arabian market as well.

Riyadh Season has previously hosted boxing events as well as WWE events, featuring major celebrities such as Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Expressing his excitement at being a part of the event, MrBeast replied to Turki Al-Sheikh's X post, writing:

Ad

"I'm so excited to join an exclusive group of entertainers, celebrities and athletes at RiyadhSeason 2025 :D"

Previously, IShowSpeed also had a conversation with Saudi Arabian official Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh, who is also an adviser at the country's Royal Court and the chairman of the government's General Entertainment Authority department. The two were heard conversing about the Riyadh Season 2025 and discussing Speed's potential participation in the events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More