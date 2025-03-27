What Tyler Perry movie did Fousey appear in? Kick streamer still gets paid for a 9-year-old movie

Streamer Yousef "Fousey" has been involved in multiple fields throughout his career. He started as a YouTuber, dedicating his work to prank content, and slowly morphed into a full-time streamer. Additionally, he began his rap career with an album titled G7: The Death of Fousey, released in 2025. Recently, the streamer took his viewers down memory lane, reflecting on his time as an actor.

In 2016, back when the streamer was still in his YouTuber era, he starred in comedian Tyler Perry's comedy horror film Boo! A Madea Halloween. In the movie, Yousef played the character Jonathan, a fraternity member at a college party that becomes the focal point of Madea's chaos.

The film also involved other creators from YouTube, like Liza Koshy and JC Caylen. In 2017, Yousef reunited with Perry for the movie's sequel, Boo 2!

During a Kick stream on March 27, Fousey reviewed some of his mail, and to his surprise, he received a residuals check from the movie's TV plays for both the original and the sequel. While reading out the check details to his viewers, the streamer chuckled.

How much does Fousey still make from the Boo! A Madea Halloween movie?

In total, the streamer received two checks, one for the original movie and another for the sequel:

"Tyler Perry, total gross, $405.58. I got a check for $405 for the Tyler Perry movie on this check, and these are just residuals you get for a lifetime, from everytime a movie plays on TV... it's free money."

Boo! A Madea Halloween was a box office success, grossing over $74.8 million against a $20 million budget. The sequel, in comparison, was moderately successful, grossing $48.3 million worldwide against a $25 million budget.

The check for $405 was later revealed to be for the movie's sequel, which did not perform as well as the first. For his work on the original, the streamer was paid more than double in residuals:

"There was another [check]... Oh! $858.02! Let's go! This movie obviously got played more... the more expensive one was for the first movie."

Fousey recently took his Ramadan fasting to the next level by committing to a 30-day water-only fast.

