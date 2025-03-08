  • home icon
What is xQc's 2025 Sidemen Charity Match rating? Devastated Twitch streamer gives two-word reaction after losing

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Mar 08, 2025 19:45 GMT
xQc
xQc's missed save might've cost the SDMN FC their win (Images via @xQc/X, Sidemen/YouTube)

During the 2025 edition of the Sidemen Charity Match, streamer Felix "xQc" functioned as the Sidemen FC's primary goalkeeper. Although the streamer fended off goal attempts and kept the score level at 9-9, he eventually made an unsuccessful save against the game's decisive goalscorer IShowSpeed during the penalty round.

According to online football statistics tracker fotmob.com, xQc's player rating is exactly 2 out of 10. Surprisingly, Felix managed to outscore the opposition goalkeeper, YouTube AllStars' Sketch, who obtained a score of 1.4. The latter made a clutch save during penalties, blocking a shot from the Sidemen's Simon "Miniminter," who has a score of 9.4 on fotmob.

In reaction to his lackluster performance, xQc shared a photo of sitting on the grass at the Wembley stadium post-match, visibly disappointed, with the caption:

"Loser POV"
Theo Baker achieves the highest individual player score at the Sidemen Charity Match

Final fotmob scores after the Charity Match (Image via fotmob.com)
Final fotmob scores after the Charity Match (Image via fotmob.com)

Statistically speaking, YouTube AllStars' Theo Baker delivered a tremendous performance. With sixty-eight minutes played, three goals and four shots, Baker achieved an overall score of 9.7.

This marks a redemption for the English YouTuber, after he suffered a hip injury in the 2023 iteration of the event. The incident occurred around the 30th minute when he attempted a shot from outside the penalty area.

Following Baker in the list, Miniminter came in with a score of 9.4, taking a slight blow after he missed his final penalty shot against Sketch. Other star players include ChrisMD, IShowSpeed and Joe Weller, all having scored above 9.

Notably, both teams commanded the same amount of possession, and according to fotmob, the AllStars were expected to outscore their opponents.

In other news, the match raised over £4.7 million.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
