  • What did xQc say about Solo Leveling? Streamer's criticisms about Anime of the Year go viral

By Vishnu Menon
Modified May 28, 2025 14:39 GMT
xQc does not seem to be on board with the hype around Solo Leveling (Images via @xqcow1/Instagram, @SoloLevelAnime/X)
Streamer Felix "xQc" is often recognized for his controversial takes on politics, video games, and entertainment media. Recently, while reacting to the 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards winners, which were held on May 25, 2025, the streamer spoke on whether Solo Leveling deserved its spot as Anime of the Year. At Crunchyroll's event, the anime clinched the most wins, taking home 9 wins.

During his May 27 broadcast, Felix shared his hot take with his viewers:

"I don't know why everyone hypes up Solo Leveling when it's just bad. The guy is overpowered from the get-go for no reason, he breaks the rules of the game all the time... It's just so boring, I don't get it... I also think that the art is sh*t, lazy."
Overall, Felix did not seem to appreciate the level of power Sung Jinwoo, Solo Leveling's main character, possesses in the anime, claiming that he is "overpowered for no reason." Additionally, the streamer expressed dissatisfaction with the show's animation, calling it "lazy."

xQc's statements went viral on X, specifically on the @animeupdates__ page, garnering over 1.5 million views in 24 hours.

xQc reacts to the backlash his take on Solo Leveling received

Soon after his initial comments, xQc was sent the @animeupdates__ post, and in reaction, he scrolled down and read a few comments:

"(Reading comments) 'Who the f**k is this guy with the 90s haircut and why does anyone care of his opinion?,' says LightYagami101 (Laughs). 'Dogsh*t take from a dogsh*t guy,' Jeez man. 'To each of their own, I guess,' [Based]."
Felix was smiling throughout his perusal of the comments section and pointed out both positive and negative comments regarding his take. Following this, the streamer doubled down and criticised the anime again:

"What a waste of my f**king time. Dogsh*t art, lazy artists brother. (Mockingly) 'Oh my God, AI art is coming to take our jobs!' Good, I hope they take all their f**king jobs. You're sh*t, you're f**king dog sh*t."
Regardless of xQc's criticism, Solo Leveling made history by winning nine out of thirteen nominations, including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, Best Action Anime, Best Main Character, Best Score, and Best Ending Sequence. These wins set a new world record for the most awards won by an anime in a single year.

In other news, xQc criticized Kai Cenat's Streamer University courses, calling them "useless" and suggesting they should instead focus on real streaming tactics like stalling and farming clips.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
