  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "When you were pregnant with me, did you take Tylenol": Cinna's conversation with her mother goes viral

"When you were pregnant with me, did you take Tylenol": Cinna's conversation with her mother goes viral

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 26, 2025 02:30 GMT
Cinna asked her mother if she had ever consumed Tylenol during her pregnancy after the recent statements made by Donald Trump and the FDA (Image via CinnaUpdatess/X)
Cinna asked her mother if she had ever consumed Tylenol during her pregnancy after the recent statements made by Donald Trump and the FDA (Image via CinnaUpdatess/X)

Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" recently had a conversation about Tylenol with her mother in the midst of a live broadcast. The streamer asked her mother over a phone call if the latter had ever taken Acetaminophen, sold under brand names like Tylenol, while she was pregnant with the streamer.

Ad

This conversation was brought up after Cinna considered the recent discussion surrounding the safety of using Acetaminophen for treating fevers by women while pregnant. United States President Donald Trump also recently commented on its usage, deeming it unsafe for use.

Asking her mother if she used Tylenol while pregnant, Cinna said:

"I'm live right now, by the way... Now, I have a question. I know it's going to be shot in the dark, but when you were pregnant with me. Did you take Tylenol?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cinna's mother then replied in the affirmative, stating:

"I'm gonna say yeah... I don't know, because I feel like everybody took Tylenol back then."

"I guess 80% of the world has Autism": Cinna's mother reacts to recent claims made about the use of Tylenol during pregnancy

Ad

Apart from the statements made by Donald Trump, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued a notice to physicians to ask them to consider the risk of increased neurodevelopmental disorders, that is, disorders that affect the development and functioning of the brain, having an onset during childhood and lifelong impact on the individual's emotions, cognitions, and motor skills, such as ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) and Autism.

After Cinna's mother confirmed that she had consumed Tylenol during her pregnancy, the streamer was taken aback. However, her mother reassured her, stating:

Ad
"So, like, everybody did, but I don't remember specifically having a Tylenol, but I'm sure if you had a headache, you know, you can take a Tylenol."

Explaining why she was asking her mother about her usage of Tylenol, Cinna said:

"Trump just came out with a thing saying, if you were a kid, if you were a little baby and your mom took Tylenol while you were inside of her, you might have Autism."
Ad

Cinna's mom then nonchalantly replied, stating:

"Well then, I guess, eighty percent of the world has autism, including myself."

Meanwhile, Kick streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently rejected accusations of having "ruined lives" by creating content centered around gambling.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications