"When you were pregnant with me, did you take Tylenol": Cinna's conversation with her mother goes viral

Twitch streamer Brittany &quot;Cinna&quot; recently had a conversation about Tylenol with her mother in the midst of a live broadcast. The streamer asked her mother over a phone call if the latter had ever taken Acetaminophen, sold under brand names like Tylenol, while she was pregnant with the streamer.This conversation was brought up after Cinna considered the recent discussion surrounding the safety of using Acetaminophen for treating fevers by women while pregnant. United States President Donald Trump also recently commented on its usage, deeming it unsafe for use. Asking her mother if she used Tylenol while pregnant, Cinna said:&quot;I'm live right now, by the way... Now, I have a question. I know it's going to be shot in the dark, but when you were pregnant with me. Did you take Tylenol?&quot;Cinna's mother then replied in the affirmative, stating:&quot;I'm gonna say yeah... I don't know, because I feel like everybody took Tylenol back then.&quot;&quot;I guess 80% of the world has Autism&quot;: Cinna's mother reacts to recent claims made about the use of Tylenol during pregnancyApart from the statements made by Donald Trump, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued a notice to physicians to ask them to consider the risk of increased neurodevelopmental disorders, that is, disorders that affect the development and functioning of the brain, having an onset during childhood and lifelong impact on the individual's emotions, cognitions, and motor skills, such as ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) and Autism.After Cinna's mother confirmed that she had consumed Tylenol during her pregnancy, the streamer was taken aback. However, her mother reassured her, stating:&quot;So, like, everybody did, but I don't remember specifically having a Tylenol, but I'm sure if you had a headache, you know, you can take a Tylenol.&quot;Explaining why she was asking her mother about her usage of Tylenol, Cinna said:&quot;Trump just came out with a thing saying, if you were a kid, if you were a little baby and your mom took Tylenol while you were inside of her, you might have Autism.&quot;Cinna's mom then nonchalantly replied, stating:&quot;Well then, I guess, eighty percent of the world has autism, including myself.&quot;