Who is Armando? Pilot wins private jet worth $2.5 million after appearing on MrBeast's video

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has uploaded a new video in which a pilot named Armando attempted to stay within a private jet for a hundred days to win it. The aircraft, valued at $2.5 million, was awarded to Armando at the end of the challenge. After that, MrBeast asked him to possibly extend his challenge for another hundred days to win $500,000.

Armando spent over three months on MrBeast's private jet without being allowed to step on the ground until the challenge was completed. Subsequently, he also turned down various "offers" that were made to him every ten days in the challenge by MrBeast in exchange for cash prizes.

As part of the challenge, Armando was not allowed to touch the ground outside the jet, despite being given freedom to fly the private jet to locations of his choice. At multiple points in the video, MrBeast and his crew members were seen asking Armando to take them to multiple areas around the globe.

The private jet, despite being a luxury vehicle, lacked basic amenities like a shower and a bed. Armando even turned down an offer by MrBeast to install a shower in the plane in exchange for a cash prize, and later turned down a Lamborghini in exchange for an inflatable bed to attain better sleep during the challenge.

One of the biggest problems faced by Armando during his time in the private jet was him missing him and wanting to be with his wife and child. Despite this and other hurdles, Armando managed to make it to the hundredth day and was even offered by MrBeast to complete another 100 days in the private jet for $500,000.

However, Armando turned down the offer to see his family again, with his wife asking him to say "no" and come back home. Armando then complied, ending the challenge and getting to win the private jet.

MrBeast's reference to the recent viral incident involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in a post on X has stirred up discussions online about the creator's content. Some claimed that MrBeast's utilization of the ongoing trends was "one of the lowest forms of entertainment."

