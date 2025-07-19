"Lowest forms of entertainment": Netizens criticize MrBeast for "throwing money" at viral trends for content

Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; Donaldson is known for his high-budget challenge and charity videos, which garner hundreds of millions of views per upload. A method YouTube's biggest creator has adopted over the years includes involving himself in the latest the internet has to offer. From Squid Game to the 100 men versus a gorilla meme, he has shared his take on multiple online trends.One of the latest memes circulating the web stems from an untimely event at a Coldplay concert. On July 16, 2025, the show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, featured a &quot;Kiss Cam&quot; segment spotlighting a couple, later identified as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, its Chief People Officer, sharing a cozy moment.After the couple realized they were on the big screen, Byrinn ducked off camera, looking for cover, while Cabot turned around, covering her face. Chris Martin, Coldplay's lead, chimed in, wondering if the two were &quot;having an affair,&quot; or just being &quot;shy.&quot;In a recent X post, the MrBeast referenced the viral incident, posing with two tickets to a Coldplay concert, asking his fans to &quot;tag their boss&quot; for a chance to win the tickets. Some users, like @DiabolicalSpuds, suggested that Jimmy's use of trends lacks creativity:&quot;MrBeast gotta be one of the lowest forms of entertainment we've ever created. Literally just *insert current thing* + throw money at it.&quot;@BronzeWrld echoed this sentiment, claiming that the YouTuber's involvement in such memes ruins it for others online:&quot;You just ruin anything fun, don’t you.&quot;That being said, others actively participated in Jimmy's request, tagging their supposed &quot;bosses&quot; in the comments:&quot;My director of HR @TishaCastillo.🙂,&quot; said @imdewayne on X.&quot;I’d like to take my director of HR,&quot; said @jion_12345 on X ('I can make an exception for that,' MrBeast replied).&quot;Looking back at &quot;Hood MrBeast,&quot; a viral internet trend&quot;Hood MrBeast&quot; took over TikTok in May 2025. Jimmy engaged with the trend by posting a video dressed in streetwear and cash, making it his most-liked TikTok ever, with over 23 million likes.Twitch megastar Kai Cenat also got involved, posing alongside Jimmy in his hood attire, in a post captioned:&quot;People on Tik Tok asked me to be more hood, so I did, and it became my most liked tik tok ever so here I am again. Idk what’s going on.&quot;In other news, MrBeast revealed he's &quot;literally hurting&quot; while preparing for what he calls the biggest creator collaboration in history.