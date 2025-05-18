MrBeast recreates the viral "Hood MrBeast" TikTok trend

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently recreated the "Hood MrBeast" trend that has been going viral on TikTok. The YouTuber made a post on both TikTok as well as Instagram, showcasing an edit of himself dressed up in street-style clothing and holding up wads of cash. Several shots from the clip resembled the edited pictures of him that have been going viral online.

Responding to a comment on TikTok that had asked MrBeast to make a "Hood MrBeast edit," MrBeast said in the clip:

"I'm not doing the hood MrBeast trend, stop asking."

Jimmy has seemingly been interested in the "Hood MrBeast" trend for a while now, even tagging fellow YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" in a post which included a photo with two individuals whose faces had been swapped with that of Speed and himself.

IShowSpeed was left bewildered at the time by the random tag on X by MrBeast, and asked his audience what Jimmy meant by it. Meanwhile, Jimmy had become so enamored by the idea that he decided to make similar photos of his own, recreating the style of the edited photos.

The photos shared on MrBeast's official Instagram account have received over a million likes within just an hour of being uploaded. In the caption accompanying the Instagram photo, the YouTuber wrote:

"You guys can stop asking me to recreate the meme now."

In other news, MrBeast recently revealed the star-studded cast of his upcoming YouTube video, which is going to include athletes like Neymar Jr., Serena Williams, and Steph Curry. This comes soon after Neymar Jr. made a post on Instagram featuring the YouTube star. While not confirmed by Jimmy or his team, it is speculated that the video will be another installment of MrBeast's Pro vs Amateur series.

