IShowSpeed reacts after MrBeast tags him in a faceswapped photo on X

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently reacted to being tagged in a post on X by YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast." The post showcased a picture of two individuals whose faces had been swapped with those of Speed and MrBeast, with the two dressed in street-style clothing.

The streamer had been hosting an IRL broadcast alongside his brother, Jamal, when he saw the tag by MrBeast. Talking about the post while addressing his audience on YouTube, IShowSpeed said:

"Like, why would he tag me in this sh**? Like, what?"

MrBeast tags IShowSpeed in a post on X containing a photo with their faces swapped in

IShowSpeed and MrBeast are known to be on-screen collaborators and friends, with Speed having been a part of many of MrBeast's projects. One example is MrBeast's "Largest Treadmill" Challenge, which took place right before the Sidemen Charity match-up 2025.

Another instance was when IShowSpeed partook in a wipeout-style obstacle course challenge organized by MrBeast against fellow YouTuber Olajide "KSI." He even won $100,000 in the process, of which he decided to donate $50,000 to the Palestine Relief Fund.

Now, seeing MrBeast seemingly randomly tagging him in a post on X, IShowSpeed was left visibly bemused and even asked his audience what he should reply to MrBeast's comment under the post:

"Why did MrBeast tag me in this sh**? Why did he tag me in this sh**. This was me and MrBeast in the hood. I'm like, what the f**k did he tag me in? What should i reply to him? Like, chat, what should I reply to MrBeast?"

IShowSpeed and MrBeast have interacted on X in the past as well, with IShowSpeed recently volunteering to partake after MrBeast jokingly asked for candidates for testing out the "100 men versus 1 gorilla" battle, which has become an internet meme.

