Who is ChicaLive? Fortnite content creator subjected to home invasion by five intruders

Maria "ChicaLive" is a Twitch streamer known for primarily creating content surrounding the battle royale classic Fortnite. The streamer has garnered a massive following with her extensive focus on the game, having amassed over 2.39 million followers on her Twitch account.

Chica was the victim of a home invasion recently, with five individuals armed with hammers breaking into her home and demanding the keys to her high-end vehicles. Apart from streaming Fortnite, she is also known to sometimes play Rainbow Six Siege and Rust.

Besides Twitch, the streamer maintains a presence on YouTube, boasting 1.99 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform. Expectedly, her YouTube content mostly revolves around Fortnite challenges, in-game content, and updates.

What happened to ChicaLive? Exploring the streamer's recent home invasion incident

Chica explained during an interview that she had been playing games when she heard loud noises and decided to investigate. At that moment, she came face to face with the five intruders who had broken in by smashing her door with hammers.

These intruders demanded her car keys. Chica initially claimed that she did not know the location of the keys, but as one of the intruders apparently charged at her, she disclosed the details.

However, due to the presence of secondary anti-theft measures within the cars, the individuals were unable to start them. The posse escaped before the police arrived.

This shocking incident comes days after the gruesome stabbing of Japanese IRL streamer Airi Sato. The attacker is said to be a man in his 40s or 50s and was an "anti-fan" of Sato.

