Who is the "Chinese uncle" from IShowSpeed's China streams? Government reportedly awards Rongchang influencer $13.8K for collaborating with YouTuber

IShowSpeed recently embarked on a tour of China, where he was unexpectedly accompanied by a now-viral figure known online as the "Chinese uncle". The stranger, whose real name has been revealed to be Jiang Ge, showed up in floral-printed attire and offered food to the streamer and his team. Apparently, the only reason why he wanted to become a highlight of Speed's stream was to promote his own hometown, Rongchang.

The "Chinese uncle" first appeared on IShowSpeed's stream on March 31, 2025, while the streamer was in Chengdu. He brought in a wild braised goose for Speed and encouraged the YouTuber to try it. As Speed graciously accepted the offer, the stranger proudly explained that the delicacy hailed from Rongchang, his hometown.

Jiang Ge, aka the "Chinese uncle", is a regional influencer known for promoting local businesses and food ventures while engaging in charitable work. Speed and his team referred to him as "uncle" or "unc" throughout the tour, which prompted the netizens to call him "W unc".

The Rongchang District Party Committee and the Chinese Government took the initiative to award Jiang Ge with 100,000 Yuan ($13,800) for collaborating with IShowSpeed and promoting his hometown and culture.

"Chinese uncle" follows IShowSpeed across various cities during his China tour

After his first appearance in Chengdu, the "Chinese uncle" then showed up around Speed in Chongqing, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and lastly, Changsha. Each time he caught up to the streamer and his team, he would offer them food and local delicacies. Jiang was also seen offering tea to Speed multiple times. Furthermore, when the YouTuber and his team stopped at a shop to buy some food, and nobody was noticing, the "uncle" went on to pay the bill for them.

Expand Tweet

Speed eventually started to enjoy Jiang's appearances and invited him to join his stream. The duo had a good time in China and ended Speed's final stream there together before the YouTuber's tour came to an end.

For those unaware, IShowSpeed's China tour is over, and he has hinted that his next destination might be Japan.

