Who are Grizz and Hase? Everything about the "strangers" that appear in MrBeast's "$10,000 Every Day You Survive In The Wilderness" YouTube video

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently did a YouTube video called $10,000 Every Day You Survive In The Wilderness showcasing two "strangers," namely Joe "Grizz" Grizzle and Ryan Hase. Their goal was to work together to survive in the wilderness while being rewarded $10,000 in total every day for their efforts. This money was given to the two daily through a parachute-dropped suitcase.

Grizz and Hase had never met each other before the video, but the two grew close after spending their days tackling burdens related to food, shelter, and security in the wilderness.

After his adventure in MrBeast's video, Joe has been working on his brewery, named Grizzle Beer, which is about to open in Monroe, Georgia. He announced the same on his Instagram handle (@thejoegrizz). Ryan, on the other hand, is a travel enthusiast, and often posts about his adventures on Instagram, where he goes by @theryanhase. He recently joined YouTube as well under the name "Hase".

Who are Grizz and Hase? Exploring the "strangers" from MrBeast's latest video

Joe and Ryan were determined to reach a million dollars at the start of the ordeal. In their endeavor, the two resorted to using throwaway materials like an old rusted pole and parachutes and managed to construct two camps, a table, and a boat, among other structures and tools. They even caught fish from the nearby river and swamp to meet their food-related needs. Through their sustained efforts, the pair managed to survive a total of 73 full days in the wilderness.

However, due to Hase's concerns with extended separation from his wife, toddler, and newborn child, he and Joe agreed to call in MrBeast through a flare to end the challenge in the middle of day seventy-four. In the middle of the challenge, the pair had also agreed to spend $60,000 of the prize money in exchange for food and being able to meet their families. This allowed them to exit with a total of $670,000.

In his recent video on Instagram, Joe revealed his long-time interest in the wilderness, having hiked through the well-known Appalachian Trail soon after graduating from college in 2007. He further shared that it was through his experience at the trail that he developed a fascination for beer. This eventually led to him opening his business after fifteen years of following a career that he was not passionate about.

On the other side, Ryan has uploaded two videos on his newly formed YouTube channel. His video titled 74 Days Later: Wilderness to Civilization showcased the various products he brought from a supermarket after spending over two months away from any such amenities. In the other video, titled I Spent ALL of MrBeast's Money!, he can be seen using his money to pay off debts, including student loans and home installation expenses. Further, they gave their toddler's pre-K teachers a surprise party for helping out while Hase was away doing the challenge.

MrBeast is known for being the most-subscribed channel run by an individual on YouTube. He overtook the position's predecessor, Felix "PewDiePie" in terms of subscribers in 2022. Now in 2024, Jimmy seems to be ready to overtake the Indian music channel T-series and become the most subscribed channel overall on the platform.