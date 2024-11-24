Who is Iskall85? Hermitcraft server announces Minecraft YouTuber's resignation following "multiple complaints"

A new controversy has emerged in the Minecraft and content creation communities, following the resignation of popular YouTuber Viktor "Iskall85," or simply "Iskall," from the Hermitcraft server. For those unaware, Iskall85 is a well-known YouTuber and Twitch streamer from Sweden. He joined the Google-owned platform in September 2006 and has since amassed over 1.6 million subscribers.

The 38-year-old content creator has a sizable following on Twitch, where he currently boasts 726,357 followers. In addition to playing Minecraft for over 3.28k hours, Iskall85 has played popular multiplayer games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty Black Ops 3, Magic: The Gathering, and Apex Legends on his channel.

On November 23, 2024, Iskall85 made headlines after Hermitcraft announced his resignation from the server via a tweet.

What is the recent controversy surrounding the Hermitcraft Minecraft server and Iskall85?

A brief overview of the Minecraft personality's Twitch channel statistics, from November 2016 to November 2024. (Image via TwitchTracker.com)

As previously stated, on November 23, 2024, the Hermitcraft server notified the community of Iskall85's resignation. According to the statement, community members filed "multiple complaints," which they believed to be "credible," against the content creator.

Trending

Furthermore, Hermitcraft announced Stressmonter101's resignation from the server:

"Recently, we were presented with multiple complaints in regards to one of our members, Iskall85, by members of the community. After reviewing the evidence, we believe these complaints to be credible. When asked for a response, Iskall chose to resign. Out of respect for the privacy of the individuals affected, we will not be sharing any more details at this time. Stressmonster has also chosen to resign."

Expand Tweet

The update went viral on social media, prompting speculation from numerous netizens on X. User @stuffednostril_ commented on how Hermitcraft "worded the first paragraph" of the aforementioned statement, writing:

"Yeah, no, from the way you worded the first paragraph, it sounds like Iskall might be problematic, and the Fandom needs to know what it is he did. Don't be like other big SMPs and hide potential allegations against one of your — albeit former — members. Uhhh, if Iskall is a predator, and from the way the Hermit Twitter account worded it, it sounds like he might actually be a predator, the community has a right to know so that they can warn younger audiences to stay away from his content," X user @stuffednostril_ wrote in a series of tweets.

In response, British Minecraft YouTuber Oli "Mumbo Jumbo" claimed that "there were no minors involved":

"Although we can't elaborate further currently, there were no minors involved."

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Iskall85 has not commented on his resignation from the Hermitcraft server.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback